Music

Pop's Cristina Hart May Be a "Bad Girlfriend" But She's Honest

Sarah Zupko
11 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

London's Cristina Hart may be a "Bad Girlfriend", but she has a way with a catchy dance pop tune.

London pop singer Cristina Hart may be a "Bad Girlfriend", but she has a way with a catchy tune. The Swiss-born, Spanish and Brazilian artist is in the business of making dance-pop bangers with huge anthemic choruses that are easy to sing along with while you move your body. That, combined with her notable vocal presence, a mellifluous instrument capable of winding deftly around any note or turn of phrase, makes for delicious pop music. "Bad Girlfriend" is really about bringing baggage into a new relationship, but trying to poke fun at it in a way that defuses any tension. Taking ownership of one's faults and admitting one isn't perfect is preferable to glossing over problems and issues. Honesty will even make the relationship better.

Hart says, "'Bad Girlfriend' is my light-hearted take on bringing baggage into a relationship. I'd much rather be a work in progress than have to pretend to be a perfect version of myself with the people closest to me."

Related Articles Around the Web
pop dance pop electropop synthpop cristina hart

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Buster Keaton's Last Silent Masterpieces: 'The Cameraman' and 'Spite Marriage'

Buster Keaton was aware that the camera can be a catalyst of violence, especially stereotypical violence, for audience consumption -- and that it could also evoke the shared joy of cathartic laughter.

Music

Doves Deliver a Familiar Yet Fresh Brand of Melancholy on 'The Universal Want'

Mournfulness can provide comfort at a time like this, especially when presented with the kind of sincerity, wisdom, and songwriting skill that Doves haven't lost in their time away.

Music

'All I Can Say' Examines the Final Years of Blind Melon's Shannon Hoon

When the Blind Melon vocalist Shannon Hoon died in 1995, he left behind a tape archive that captured him in his most intimate moments. Directors Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessy discuss the beauty and tragedy of the musician's life.

Music

Fave Five: Roosevelt

German synthpop wunderkid Roosevelt continues to tease out new singles from a potential third album, but this "Five Favorite Synth Sounds in a Song" is an electronic history lesson in and of itself.

Books

Manual for Survival's History of Chernobyl Resonates in Our Time of COVID-19

Shortly after the reactor explosion in Chernobyl in 1986, officials in Belarus offered up an argument that will be hauntingly familiar to those tracking the spread of COVID-19.

Music

20 Years Ago Barenaked Ladies Found Maturity with 'Maroon'

Released back in September 2000, Maroon saw Barenaked Ladies confronting adulthood and leaving novelty behind.

Music

Delta Spirit Return with 'What Is There'

At nearly 15 years, Delta Spirit are still trying to figure out where they want to go on What Is There.

Music

Tricky's 'Fall to Pieces' Lacks the Risk-Taking of his Early Work

Tricky's Fall to Pieces gives the impression of an artist struggling to sustain his vision, leaning on his collaborators to make up for the lack of it. Like on the last two albums, Tricky sounds too restrained here.

Music

Pop's Cristina Hart May Be a "Bad Girlfriend" But She's Honest

London's Cristina Hart may be a "Bad Girlfriend", but she has a way with a catchy dance pop tune.

Music

Ade Mai Sings "I Love You More" as He Celebrates New Adventure

Ade Mai is a rising folk-pop singer originally from Finland but now based in Bournemouth, and his new single "I Love You More" is an instantaneous earworm.

Music

Darlingside's Folk-Pop Shimmers and Shines on "Green + Evergreen"

Folk pop's Darlingside share "Green + Evergreen" from the upcoming LP, Fish Pond Fish. As usual, Darlingside sport divinely gorgeous harmonies, so beautiful they really drive the song.

Music

Alan McGee Goes It Alone With New Label Creation 23

From a multi-million dollar record label to an iPhone and an Instagram account, Alan McGee is reinventing the record industry once again, one single at a time.

Books

Nicholas Buccola's 'The Fire Is Upon Us' Is Obscured by the Smoke

Nicholas Buccola's The Fire Is Upon US is, at times, marred by glibness, impatience, and ahistorical tendencies that suggest, to an extent, it is also a reflective of the deteriorating conditions that mark our public discourse in 2020.

Music

Sam Prekop Discusses Summer Places and His Modes of Musical Creation

The Sea and Cake frontman Sam Prekop discusses process on his latest solo record, Comma, noting that its creation "has definitely changed my focus for the better and created new and interesting challenges -- and not have it feel like dopey electronic music".

Music

Sam Prekop's Painterly Signature Looms Large on 'Comma'

Comma is Sam Prekop's fullest realization of his Brian Eno-like effort to toe the line between rock narratives and the avant-garde.

Music

Austin Lucas Shares Politically-Charged "Already Dead" (premiere)

Marrying heartland rock with a punk ethos, Austin Lucas charts a new course on his upcoming LP, Alive in the Hot Zone! "They may seek to terrorize us into submission, but they can't stop joy, they can't stop love," he says.

Music

Irish Alt-Pop Artist Rebekah Fitch Faces Loss on "Dust" (premiere)

Irish alt-pop singer-songwriter Rebekah Fitch possesses a powerful and moving voice filled with emotion, and her latest single "Dust" is a gorgeous elegy on loss.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.