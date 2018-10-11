Crooked Flower Bring the Rock to LA's Mint with "No More" (premiere)
Berkeley's Crooked Flower bring the multi-sided psychedelia of their single, "No More", to the historic Los Angeles rock club.
Representing a multifarious blend of styles and ideals at their very foundation, Crooked Flower's roots are strewn in every which direction. Although they are centered now in Berkeley, California, the band's members hail from across the western United States, with Bay Area members Dan Ingberman and Daniel Erik being joined by Coloradan drummer Patrick Shields and Arizonan vocalist Angelina Dang fronting the ensemble. While their base is within the general scope of rock 'n' roll, Crooked Flower have been known to dabble in R&B influences as well, with Dang's rich tone offering the perfect vehicle to drive them further into psychedelic soul.
So, Crooked Flower presents something warm and smooth while also permitting themselves to jump off of the deep end into trippy melodies and ethereal instrumentation. The band's latest live Mint performance release of "No More" chronicles this. Breaking loose in the same hallowed halls as the likes of Ray Charles and Willie Dixon, the collective showcases every side of what they do. Their first offering brings infectious indie rock to the table as it evolves further into a full-on jam replete with swirling guitars and popping percussion. In the performances last minute or so, however, it takes another turn towards more of a slinking soul number before finishing off with a fiery crescendo.
"No More" is from Crooked Flower's latest album, Blooming - The Light Rail Sessions.