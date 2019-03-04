Crypt Trip Looks to the Past to Discover What It Means "To Be Whole" (premiere)
Texas heavy rock trio, Crypt Trip release their new album 8 March and share the proggy song "To Be Whole".
Texas outfit Crypt Trip blends elements of blues, rock, and jazz, as evidenced by their acclaimed debut Rootstock and, now, the LP Haze County, due 8 March via Heavy Psych Sounds. The album comes ahead of heavy activity for the band, including a late summer appearance at the much-lauded 2019 Roadburn Festival. All that, of course, comes after the release of the latest Crypt Trip single, "To Be Whole", which combines the rumble 'n' roll of classic acts such as Grand Funk Railroad, the James Gang, Blue Cheer, the MC5, and Cream.
On this latest tune, the trio (Ryan Lee on guitar, vocals and electric piano; Cameron Martin on drums, vocals and percussion, Sam Bryant on bass), combines the blues-based drive of those aforementioned acts with the sheer aggression the early New Wave of British Heavy Metal, resulting in an unique amalgamation destined to lead us into the future of heavy rock.
Speaking about the track, Bryant offers this about "To Be Whole": "It's one of the more prog-rock numbers on Haze County. Although there is a lot of good times to come, the dark clouds are waiting. Everyone needs the love of someone else to lift them up through the times of impending suffering. Life is a balance of light and dark, of sun and storm, of masculine and feminine."