“Captain” Curtis Harding’s Excellent Journey

It may be a cliché to say that we’re living through an era of instant gratification, but even more so, it’s an era of instant commentary on that gratification. If, for example, a major artist releases a new record, it is expected that within hours of its midnight release, the Internet is littered with five-star reviews from Rolling Stone and whatnot. That may just be how things roll in the 21st century, but what space does that leave for “growers”, those albums that require time and space to unfold for an attentive listener? Is there room in the current pop culture realm for complex records that might not make sense on the first listen or first five listens?

That is where Curtis Harding’s new album, Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt, enters the chat. Departures & Arrivals is Harding’s fourth and most cohesive album. It is also a concept LP and, yes, it is indeed a grower. Over the course of four records, Harding has proven himself adept at drawing from a diverse range of influences, including retro soul, indie rock, and singer-songwriter sensibilities, which have all found their way into his work. Departures & Arrivals finds Harding weaving these various influences into a seamless whole that subtly tells a story of love across time and distance.

The first 25 seconds of the opening track, “There She Goes”, set the stage for all of Departures & Arrivals. A brief orchestrated introduction leads to a bit of futuristic sound before the song fully emerges. This combination of organic and electronic provides much of the backdrop for the album.

“There She Goes”, an infectious pop soul tune reminiscent of classic 1970s Isley Brothers’ singles (complete with a solo that hints at “That Lady”), perfectly launches Departures & Arrivals, which, according to Harding, tells the story of a story of an interstellar traveler (who could just as easily be a working, traveling indie musician) grappling with loneliness and isolation as they reflect on returning to the ones they love.

While that storyline was Harding’s primary inspiration for Departures & Arrivals, the narrative is so subtly woven into the album that it’s not apparent unless you take a good look at the lyrics to each song. The concept is driven home more by how the songs all seem to fit together more than by what any specific lyrics are saying. While this uniformity of sound is what makes it so satisfying to listen to the record in a single sitting, several songs stand out on their own as well. “There She Goes” makes the best of its opening slot, leading to “Out of the Black”, a moody song that effectively pulls listeners further in.

Opening with an acoustic guitar, “Time” is a highlight, driven by drummer Noah Bond and bassist Sam Pankey, and featuring gospel-tinged backing vocals by Harding and Lauren Cervantes. Keyboardist Joshua Strauther adds soulful organ flourishes, as he does throughout the album. Another highlight, “The Power”, is an upbeat dance anthem, perfect for the roller disco scenario depicted in the video. “The Power” would have sounded fantastic in 1979, and it sounds awesome now.

“True Love Can’t Be Blind” is another catchy soul-pop tune, alongside “Time” and “The Power”, that reflects a positive outlook on love and life, even as the protagonist struggles with the stresses of being out on the road (or in space) alone. These tracks are balanced with bittersweet ballads, such as “I’m With You” and “Felt It Inside”, that delve deeper into the feelings of wanting to be home again.

As is true of many concept albums, a few of the shorter tracks on Departures & Arrivals may serve as transitional devices to help move the story along, but even if that is the case, nothing sounds extraneous here. Departures & Arrivals: The Adventures of Captain Curt, like many outstanding records before it, might take a few listens to sink in. Once it does, it will yield rewards for fans of retro soul, current soul, and adventurous pop.