Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Curtis Harding: Face Your Fear

Steve Horowitz
1s
Photo courtesy of Anti- Records

Curtis Harding vocalizes with a poignant ache that says more about the human condition than mere words can say.

There are lots of old saws about facing one's fears. Pundits from Theodore Roosevelt to Yoda have eloquently espoused the benefits of taking action over being ruled by one's apprehensions and hesitations. Curtis Harding gives his take on it over a sultry soul beat on the self-titled cut of his latest release. The sexiness of his delivery may fool you into thinking he's singing about some kind of carnal activity. But a closer listen reveals the night terrors with which he's concerned are of a more mortal kind. Death will greet us all someday. The best we can do is to be cool and stay strong.

Curtis Harding

Face Your Fear

Anti-

Release Date: 27 Oct 2017

One doesn't have to be Sigmund Freud to understand the relationship between sex and death. Harding's suggestion that "If you're afraid of the grave, be brave and pick up the phone" turns his comfort into a booty call. The anxiety of life loss is as good of a reason to make corporeal love as any other excuse. The comfort of another can help one tackle another day.

Harding co-wrote each of the 11 tracks songs. They are short on particulars and long on platitudes. Normally that's a bad thing, but Harding makes it work through his relentless expressiveness. Whether he's singing about leaving or getting back together with his girlfriend, working too hard, drinking at the bar, or just being pissed off at the world, Harding vocalizes about it with a poignant ache that says more about the human condition than mere words can say. He's frequently joined on vocals by Amber Mark, who knows how to stay in the background yet remain a powerful presence. That creates a dialogue more than a duet and causes lines such as Harding crooning, "I'm gonna tell you right now baby whatever the fuck you do that shit drives me crazy" into a profound statement of commitment. Mark's cynical response makes you understand how hard Harding has to work to be believed.

This is smooth soul music with musical snatches that recall the classic tunes of Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield and others thanks in part to the production tricks of Danger Mouse and Sam Cohen. Cohen also plays guitar and bass on almost all of the tracks and keeps the beat slow and steady without coming off as ponderous. He keeps the groove steady so that Harding can take off on falsetto or change the lyrical flow without losing the song's foundation. So when Harding slips into an "ooh ooh" on "Need My Baby", or starts talking in the middle of "Need Your Love", it comes off as an essential part of the material instead of filler. The cuts stay tight.

The famous sayings about facing one's fears being the path to enlightenment suggest there's a reason for everything. Harding implies that may not be true. But he offers a more insightful rationale. If being afraid makes one hold on to another person, that's motivation enough to celebrate being scared. That's a wise observation. People do what they do for a multitude of reasons, but there is none better than to become closer with our fellow human beings in the name of love. Harding's music provides a sensual soundtrack for such activities.

Related Articles Around the Web
curtis harding soul r&b psychedelic soul
8
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017 ex eye
Music

The Best Indie Pop of 2017

These ten bands share a perspective on the world that doesn't shy away from tough questions or feelings.

From a certain angle, the tropes and styles associated with indie-pop music -- twee affectations, basically -- are everywhere these days. Or at least in TV commercials where sweater-wearing would-be hipster couples skip around, hug and shop. That has nothing to do with what indie-pop means to me.

Keep reading... Show less
gingerlys indie pop the courtneys perfume genius pregnancy school damage the clientele fred thomas milk teddy alvvays the ocean party
Film

Apocalypse, American Style

Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now (1979) (IMDB)

Apocalypse Now is the most iconic American film about America's War in Vietnam. But we are not here to expand the myth. We are here to explode it.

Approach Apocalypse Now with much trepidation, as you must an elephant. It is large. It is iconic. It is considered one of the finest American films of the 20th century. And in a time of bloated-budget computer-generated tent-pole productions, it is precious, like a rare beast from a by-gone era.

Keep reading... Show less
joseph conrad heart of darkness francis ford coppola graham greene the quiet american war vietnam war american war american imperalism violence apocalypse now
Books

Chip Kidd: A Singular Voice in Design

The prolific artist may be a designer first, but he's an evangelist for design second.

"One thing I have understood again and again in the last 30 years (and counting) since I've been doing this work is that, no matter what form a book takes, it's author wants the work visually represented—in as interesting and memorable a way as possible. I truly believe that won't change." -- Chip Kidd

Chip Kidd: Book Two covers the last decade of Kidd's design work in the many and varied forms it takes. Arguably the most prominent contemporary book jacket designer, Kidd's talents also extend to posters (the inaugural Boston Book Festival), logos (the Abrams ComicArts imprint), movie marketing campaigns (Morning Glory), and album art (Paul Simon's Surprise). His creativity and genuine love for many of his subjects is at the heart of this volume, and it's a fascinating and worthy successor to his excellent Book One.

Keep reading... Show less
design haruki murakami neil gaiman orhan pamuk film posters art book jackets
8
Music

Duncan Lloyd - "Painters" (video) (premiere)

Steve Gullick

Maxïmo Park mastermind Duncan Lloyd steps out solo and delivers deeply intimate collection as highlighted by "Painters".

Duncan Lloyd never seems at a loss for songs to sing, ideas and emotions to express. In addition to his regular gig with Maxïmo Park, Lloyd has busied himself with projects such as Decade in Exile, Nano Kino and the experimental Res Band.

Keep reading... Show less
duncan lloyd maxïmo park alternative rock premiere indie rock
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image