Listen: Curtis Harding - "It's Not Over"

Sarah Zupko
05 Jun 2018
Curtis Harding in a vintage Gucci suit / Photo: Alana O'Herlihy / Courtesy of Anti- Records

Atlanta psychedelic soul singer Curtis Harding is sharing his first new music since last year's brilliant LP Face Your Fear.

Atlanta psychedelic soul singer Curtis Harding is sharing his first new music since last year's brilliant LP Face Your Fear, which placed #3 on our year-end Best Soul and R&B feature. Harding is heading out on a short European tour, as well as festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga Festival, and Austin City Limits (dates below). "It's Not Over" is the new song and it's the logical outgrowth of the music on his last album. Featuring funky guitar and organ, underpinned by a perfectly on-point horn section, the song is a shining example of Harding's unique broad-based sound that's based on traditional soul, but employs forward-looking elements like psychedelia and judicious approach to arrangement.

TOUR DATES
6/8 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena#
6/9 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadhalle#
6/12 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle#
6/13 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle#
6/15 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpalais#
6/16 – Paris, France – Accor Hotels Arena (Berycy)#
6/19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Manchester Apollo#
6/20 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Arena Birmingham#
6/22 – London, United Kingdom – SSE Wembley Arena#
6/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome#
6/25 – Koln, Germany – Lanxess Arena#
7/8 – Nimes, France – Festival De Nimes#
7/28 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival
7/29 – Lancaster, PA – Long's Park Amphitheatre
8/2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
8/3 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle
8/3 – 8/5 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival
10/5 – 10/7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
10/12 – 10/14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits


















