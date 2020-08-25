Australia's CXLOE Makes an Anthem of Love and Loneliness with "One and Lonely"
Australian pop artist CXLOE has released her latest single "One and Lonely", another proper anthem from the rising artist that has already racked up more than 32 million streams. Her previous single "12 Steps" showed how she can craft a major league pop tune and tackle difficult issues like addiction. On "One and Lonely", CXLOE works through the loneliness that's part of the hallmark of the COVID pandemic, as well as the guilt the follows from not being able to be there for the one you love. It's a wistful and beautiful tune with a memorable chorus that spreads its love vibes far and wide.
"'One and Lonely' is all about loneliness. I spend a majority of the year away from my partner, and it always weighs on me heavily. This song talks about the endless flights and sleepless nights away from each other and how heavy this feeling is," CXLOE says. "I know I can be too much sometimes, and this song touches on these elements of push and pull that I put my partner through. 'You'll always be my one and lonely' is probably one of my favorite lines off the whole EP. It captures love and sadness in a matter of words."