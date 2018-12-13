Cyclone Static Meditates on Commitment with Powerful Track "Walk This Line" (premiere)
New Jersey punk trio Cyclone Static blends tradition with a sense of the now on "Walk This Line".
New Jersey melodic punk unit Cyclone Static has recently completed work on its full-length debut album and will issue the vinyl edition of From Scratch via Mint 400 Records in early February. "Walk This Line", which is culled from that release, sees the group taking its rightful place as one of the leaders of its kind. The punk energy is unrelenting across the tune's three-and-a-half minutes, a salvo of relentless punk attitude that bridges the gap between punk's rawest, early days and its culmination as a mainstream force in the 1990s. Along the way the outfit's dedication to DIY ethos remains unwavering.
Guitarist and lead vocalist James Salerno said this of the track, "It's basically a story about commitment, when you come to a point in a relationship when you will do anything for that other person."
The trio, which is rounded out by drummer Jonathan LeVine and bassist/vocalist Danny Patierno retreated to Forest of Chaos in Hawthorne, New Jersey to record with engineer/co-producer Neil Sabatino. The LP was later mixed and mastered by Stuart Richardson at Rocky Water Studios, and its psychedelic Kozic-style cover art was created by Orion Landau of Relapse Records.
Some fans might recognize LeVine's name from art world as he is a New York City area gallery owner and curator whose connections are well-established amid the tri-state area via regional punk, hardcore and fanzine work. More information about that may be found here.
From Scratch will see digital release through Mint 400 Records on 8 February, with a vinyl pressing to follow. Stream the album's prior single and title track via iTunes where digital preorders post soon, as well as through all other digital providers.