Music02 May 2019
Damn Tall Buildings Teach Us the "Words to the Song" (premiere)
Photo: Lucky Bird Media
Brooklyn Americana outfit Damn Tall Buildings encourages us to find the truth in the era of misinformation on "Words to the Song".
Brooklyn's Damn Tall Buildings have issued a new single, "Words to the Song" ahead of their upcoming album, Don't Look Down, due 7 June. The song's infectious spirit makes it a quick and easy singalong favorite and sounds not like something from the heart of the city but something from deep in the heartland.
Speaking about the track, the group said, "In a day/age where hearsay and headlines rule the masses, 'Words to the Song' is a playfully serious call to look up and find truth before it passes by for good."
Related Articles Around the Web