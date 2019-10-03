Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Lakes Want Us to Get "Out Alive" (premiere)
Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Lakes serve up a hook-laden, danceable dose of electronic pop that is joyful and direct on "Out Alive".
Of "Out Alive," the collective said, "It is more or less an acknowledgment that the world is going to shit and that the only way out is for the good people to come together and be louder than the bad people. It's a song for our fellow empaths and an attempt to remain optimistic in a time when it's often difficult to be optimistic. It's sort of a companion song to our last single 'Step Away'. It was originally written for a friend who was going through a tough time in life, battling addiction among other things, letting them know that they're going to get through this, that there's a light at the end of all this, that their pain is also my pain. With the insanity of the world right now, and as we worked more and more on the song, my interpretation sort of shifted to a broader perspective: That even though the world feels heavy and riddled with divisiveness, if we're willing to come together, we're going to get through this."