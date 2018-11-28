Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Daniel Romano - "Rhythmic Blood" (premiere)

Elisabeth Woronzoff
28 Nov 2018
Photo: Lauren Spear / Courtesy of New West Records

Daniel Romano's "Rhythmic Blood" illuminates the inherent dissonance associated with self-criticism while realizing the hate is simply blather and bunk.

Contending with criticism is never easy. However, the type of disparagement most challenging to silence is from our own selves. At least according to Daniel Romano in his single "Rhythmic Blood". For Romano, the track serves as a reminder that self-criticism perpetuates negativity and harm. Moreover, he illuminates the inherent dissonance associated with self-criticism while realizing the hate is simply blather and bunk. To reiterate this point, Romano's chorus is composed of paradoxes: "Our masters are novice / Our cynics are the obvious blind pioneers." He employs the rhetorical device to underscore the track's aim. Much like paradoxes, self-criticism is a contradiction that despite seeming valid, will ultimately reveal itself to be unfounded.

In the single's video, Romano visualizes his realization by shadowboxing, an act conveying a double-meaning. When considering the physical purpose of shadowboxing, it demonstrates Romano hyping himself up, ready to contend with his own inner critic. Whereas from a psychological standpoint, shadowboxing refers to the process of overcoming a negative self-image directly impeding success. Hence "Rhythmic Blood" positions Romano as ready to dismiss the limitations he sets upon himself and "dance to the tune of the atoms parading, for now, is the instance or it never will."

Furthermore, if the title of the forthcoming LP is any indication, then listeners can expect to find the artist Finally Free. Romano releases the album on 30 November via New West Records.

TOUR DATES

November 30th - Toronto, ON Lee's Palace #

December 1st - Ottawa, ON 27 Club #

December 2nd - Quebec City, QC L'Anti #

December 3rd - Montreal, QC Bar Le Riz #

December 6th - Waterloo, ON Starlight #

December 7th - London, ON Rum Runners

December 8th - St. Catharines, ON Warehouse #

January 24th - Brooklyn, NY The Knitting Factory *

January 25th - Philadelphia, PA Boot and Saddle *

January 26th - Washington, DC DC9 *

January 27th - Richmond, VA The Camel *

January 29th - Asheville, NC Mothlight *

January 30th - Athens, GA Georgia Theatre *

January 31st - Atlanta, GA The Earl *

February 1st - Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

February 25th - Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

February 26th - Victoria, BC Lucky Bar

February 28th - Calgary, AB Commonwealth

March 1st - Edmonton, AB Starlite Room

March 2nd - Saskatoon, SK Capital Music Club

March 3rd - Regina, SK The Exchange

March 4th - Winnipeg, MB The Good Will

# with The FRIGS

* with T. Hardy Morris

