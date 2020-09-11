Darlingside's Folk-Pop Shimmers and Shines on "Green + Evergreen"
Folk pop's Darlingside share "Green + Evergreen" from the upcoming LP, Fish Pond Fish. As usual, Darlingside sport divinely gorgeous harmonies, so beautiful they really drive the song.
Folk pop's Darlingside share their third single from the upcoming LP, Fish Pond Fish, produced by Peter Katis (Brian Fallon, the National, Frightened Rabbit), and releasing on 9 October via Thirty Tigers. As usual, Darlingside sport divinely gorgeous harmonies, so beautiful they really drive "Green + Evergreen". The vocals' combined power lends the song a gospel-like quality as those gossamer voices seem to spring from the very heavens above. Combine that with stunning, stop-start dynamics where a lone piano plays an ode and then blossoms into sparkling choruses with dramatic percussion and skittering electronics.
