"Starting this new solo thing has reinvigorated me in a way," says former Ben Folds Five drummer Darren Jessee, shortly after dropping his best album to date. "To get a fresh start this late in something you've been doing so long is really a great feeling."

Darren Jessee Marches to His Own Beat on Dynamic New Solo Record

