Interviews

'Run-Out Groove' Shows the Dark Side of Capitol Records

Fiona McQuarrie
30 Jul 2020

Music promoter Dave Morrell's memoir, Run Out Groove, recalls the underbelly of the mainstream music industry.

Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits and Stiffs
Dave Morrell

16 May 2020

With its seductive siren song of fame, fun and fortune, the music industry seems like a wonderful world to be part of. But it's also a business, and for its employees that means a lot of hard work. As an experienced promotional representative for record labels, Dave Morrell was in contact with almost every part of the industry, from artists to radio stations to record stores. His fourth volume of memoirs, Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits and Stiffs, covers a tumultuous decade in the industry, and shows how being inside that world can be exciting while also being exhausting and demoralizing.

Morrell started in the music business in the stockroom at Warner Brothers, and first worked as a promoter for that label in New York City. He moved over to RCA Records, and after a corporate shake-up, joined 20th Century Fox Records – just in time to shepherd the Star Wars theme up the pop charts – and then was hired by Arista Records.

In 1979, wearied by Arista's non-stop 24/7 demands, he was more than receptive when Capitol Records called to ask him to come to Los Angeles for a job interview. "On a cold winter day, to receive a call asking you to come out to California on a sunny day, and to walk into the home of Nat King Cole, where Sinatra and the Beach Boys recorded – it was so overwhelming. It was unbelievable."

Part of Morrell's interest in Capitol Records was that it was the Beatles' US label, and the label was on a hot commercial streak with acts like the Knack and Bob Seger. He said "yes" to Capitol's offer, moved to Los Angeles, and ended up staying at the company for ten years.

Morrell specialized in promoting Capitol's releases to FM radio stations, which occasionally caused internal conflicts when a record "broke big" in that market but didn't catch on anywhere else. "We could take something up the FM charts, and you could see the company getting revved up. But then they would think, let's get 100 adds [at AM stations] and it doesn't work that way. You can't just call it in."

Capitol's representatives also had to strategize when a record didn't take off as expected; one example was Crowded House's 1986 debut album. The band's primary songwriter, Neil Finn, had already had North American hits as part of Split Enz, and everyone at the label loved the band – "they were so funny, in the limo it would be like riding with the Marx Brothers" - but it took more than a few tries to get traction with the album. Morrell remembers that "when we took it to FM stations, we got love, but not enough right across America to jump on it."

The label then tried pitching the album to "alternative" radio stations, but that didn't work either. "And then we were losing our minds about what to do with this great album. We went to college stations, and that was really hard because there was a lot of turnover at those stations. Then we noticed that Simply Red, whose album had a similar vibe, was breaking in the adult alternative market. So we launched Crowded House at that market, and son of a gun, we were able to get up that chart. Then it crossed over to the other stations and brought that home for us."

But everything inside Capitol was not as cooperative. Some of the most astonishing parts of Run-Out Groove are Morrell's recreations of foaming-at-the-mouth expletive-laden conference calls with Capitol's sales executives. There was, he says, no such concept as a "toxic workplace" in the 1980s, and at the other labels where he had worked, "I would maybe hear from my boss once a year, and they never yelled". The corporate culture at Capitol was markedly different. One of Morrell's bosses got the nickname of "Cattle Prod" because he kept a cattle prod on his desk -- but, as it turned out, it wasn't a joke. That boss was later sued by an ex-employee who alleged that the executive had actually used the cattle prod on him.

While 1980s corporate culture might have accepted abusive tirades toward employees as an acceptable motivational technique (see James Foley's film adaptation of David Mamet's play, Glengarry Glen Ross, 1992), in retrospect, Morrell says, its main effect was to make the promotional staff feel "emotionally upset. Like any job, you put on a nice outfit, feel good about yourself, know that you're going to go out and play music for others. But think about it this way. You like a record, and you say to me, hey, I really like it. And I'd say, great! And then you get on a conference call and the boss could care less what you thought. Which hurts."

But Morrell also has happier memories of that decade. There were records from little-known artists that were delightful unexpected successes, like Katrina and the Waves' 'Walking on Sunshine': "I got the single in the mail, I didn't know who it was, I dropped the needle, and, man, I was dancing on the roof of my car! That was a one-listen hit." And then there were records that looked like winners but just didn't work out, such as Duane Eddy's eponymous 1987 album and Paul Shaffer's 1989 LP Coast to Coast. For Morrell, as a Beatles fan, the non-success of Paul McCartney's 'Spies Like Us' was particularly sad (although, he admits, "I've heard it a thousand times now but I can't remember how the song goes"). When asked if there was an unsuccessful record that he thinks should have been a massive hit, he immediately names Flesh for Lulu's Postcards From Paradise. "They were so into it, those kids, so animated, so much fun, and they were like the New York Dolls but with a melody."

Morrell left Capitol at the end of the 1980s, just as the industry was starting to undergo major technological changes, like the advent of email communication. He doesn't think these changes were necessarily for the better. With email, "there's no synergy between the two people, no inflection, no way to read it to see how it goes." But what really broke his heart is the industry's evolution away from the "camaraderie of Woodstock Nation" into corporatization and conformity. "Radio station managers have their marching orders now, and that's to run the station. There is no time in their day or week to spend any time talking to people about records." But technological change has also brought some improvements. Record stores, he observes, could be "culty and difficult", but now people who hear a song they like can go to YouTube or Spotify and discover a whole world of music that's new to them. "And that's a wonderful thing."

Now retired from the industry, Morrell still lives in Los Angeles and is working on the next volume of his memoirs.

Related Articles Around the Web
run-out groove memoir music industry capitol records interview book feature dave morrell
6
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Interviews

'Run-Out Groove' Shows the Dark Side of Capitol Records

Music promoter Dave Morrell's memoir, Run Out Groove, recalls the underbelly of the mainstream music industry.

Film

It's a Helluva of a World in Alain Corneau's 'Série Noire'

Alain Corneau's Série Noire is like a documentary of squalid desperation, albeit a slightly heightened and sardonic one.

Music

The 15 Best Americana Albums of 2015

From the old guard reaffirming its status to upstarts asserting their prowess, personal tales voiced by true artists connected on an emotional level in the best Americana music of 2015.

Music

Dizzy's Katie Munshaw Keeps Home Fires Burning with 'The Sun and Her Scorch'

In a world turned upside down, it might be the perfect time to take a new album spin with Canadian dream-pop band Dizzy and lead singer-songwriter Katie Munshaw, who supplies enough emotional electricity to jump-start a broken heart.

Music

Nkem Njoku and Ozzobia Brothers Bring Summery Highlife to 'Ozobia Special'

Summery synths bring highlife of the 1980s on a reissue of Nkem Njoku and Ozzobia Brothers' innovative Ozobia Special.

Music

'The Upward Spiral' Is Nicolas Bougaïeff's Layered and Unique Approach to Techno

On his debut album for Mute, Berlin-based producer Nicolas Bougaïeff applies meticulous care and a deft, trained ear to each track, and the results are marvelous.

Music

How BTS Always Leave You Wanting More

K-pop boy band BTS are masterful at creating a separation between their public personas and their private lives. This mythology leaves a void that fans willingly fill.

Music

The Psychedelic Furs' 'Made of Rain' Is Their First Album in Nearly 30 Years

The first album in three decades from the Psychedelic Furs beats expectations just one track in with "The Boy That Invented Rock and Roll".

Music

Fontaines D.C. Abandon the Familiar on 'A Hero's Death'

Fontaines D.C.'s A Hero's Death is the follow-up to the acclaimed Dogrel, and it features some of their best work -- alongside some of their most generic.

Film

Director Alice Winocour on the Stages of Separation in 'Proxima'

Alice Winocour talks with PopMatters about conveying the long process of separation between mother and daughter in her film, Proxima.

Film

Robin Williams' 10 Greatest Film Performances

From a career filled with amazing highs and several cinematic lows, the late Robin Williams will always be the benchmark between stand-up skill and dramatic depth.

Music

Taylor Swift Abandons Stadium-Pop for a New Tonal Approach on 'Folklore'

On Taylor Swift's Folklore, the omnipresent, world-conquering princess of self-mythology embraces a brooding post-pop texture that strikes a balance between lusty exuberance and indie-folky introspection.

Music

Metal's Imperial Triumphant Discuss 'Alphaville' Their Soundtrack to a Pandemic

On Friday, avant-garde metal band Imperial Triumphant release Alphaville, their best album yet. It may just be the soundtrack to a pandemic, and it's a redefining moment in metal.

Music

Joe Fiedler's Big Sackbut Get Down with Trombones 'Live in Graz'

Improvising and brass shaking from three trombones plus tuba equal a whole lotta fun on Joe Fiedler's Live in Graz.

Music

Charley Crockett Takes Us to the Movies on 'Welcome to Hard Times'

Charley Crockett's Welcome to Hard Times invokes the same misery and corruption as E.L. Doctorow's Welcome to Hard Times: the world is just a rigged casino where one can never get a break or even hope to break even.

Music

Lou Barlow's 'EMOH' Is Another Quiet Triumph in a Long History of Humble Genius

Re-released on vinyl to celebrate its 15th anniversary, Lou Barlow's EMOH offers a wide array of indie rock charms.

Television

The Enduring Appeal of 'Unsolved Mysteries'

Society is reckoning with Clinton-era "tough-on-crime" policies, law enforcement is no longer seen as the unambiguous good guys, yet true crime television thrives in Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.