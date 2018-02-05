David Byrne Makes an LCD Soundsystem-esque, Disco Freak-Out with "Everybody's Coming to My House" (Singles Going Steady)
On "Everybody's Coming to My House" David Byrne turns out a LCD Soundsystem-esque, disco freak out that, in a parallel universe, could be the theme to the trippiest Bond film ever.
Paul Carr: For a long time David Byrne has resembled that cool, impeccably dressed, older uncle who always seems to be coming back from holiday. The one who seems to go to the cool bars with the overpriced drinks but still be able to pull off pastel. On "Everybody's Coming to My House" Uncle David turns out an LCD Soundsystem-esque, disco freak out that, in a parallel universe, could be the theme of the trippiest Bond film ever. It's batshit crazy. It's uber cool. It's brilliant. [8/10]
Chris Ingalls: There are so many different sides to the music of David Byrne that he's almost incapable of surprising anyone anymore. That isn't a bad thing; his music has such a rich sonic vibe that even simple pop songs are elevated in his hands. "Everybody's Coming to My House" follows a pretty basic Byrne template: funky electronic synth programming and exotic beats on top of an upbeat, hopeful lyric. It's reassuring to hear an artist like David Byrne, in his mid-60s, still making fun, exciting, vital music. [8/10]
Tristan Kneschke: David Byrne is on a positive streak. He just announced a bunch of free lectures called "Reasons to Be Cheerful" which will be making the rounds in Europe (maybe he's the change agent we need?) The song itself is likewise an upbeat number, but it bears too much resemblance to LCD Soundsystem's "Daft Punk Is Playing at My House" to be really considered original. Still, fans of Byrne's characteristic whine will wonder how he keeps his chin up through it all, and will want to nab some of that energy for themselves. [5/10]
Christopher Thiessen: At 65, David Byrne is trying (succeeding) to show that his energy is age-defying. Byrne's philosophy is "to be descriptive is also to be prescriptive. The act of asking is a big step." Well, here Byrne is describing America as a hodgepodge of flavorful, dancey sounds from across the globe. That's an American I can get excited about. [8/10]
Steve Horowitz: I wish David Byrne would come to my house. He sounds like he would be a good guest. He could bring his friends. But alas, this possibility could only exist in one's imagination or as an avatar on one's computer. Byrne sings that no one can be alone, but indeed as he knows and others have noted, we are alone together. The communal aspects of the rhythms encourage positive dreaming, Byrne feels compelled to remind us that we are only dreaming. He reminds us that there's a darkness to never being alone. He imagines reality as it is and can never be. [7/10]
John Garratt: After becoming reacquainted with Speaking in Tongues and Remain in Light this past weekend, I hear "Everybody's Coming to My House" as a pleasant continuation of Byrne's long-established sound rather than any progression thereof. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but Look Into the Eyeball is now almost old enough to go to college. Times flies when everyone wants to be an envelope pusher, I guess. [7/10]
Ljubinko Zivkovic: David Byrne goes the illustration way for the title song off his latest album. Great use of black and white drawing, reminiscent a bit of the '60s Italian "La Lines" cartoons. Musically, Byrne reminds us on this track why Talking Heads were so great, and the cartoon itself follows the flow of the lyrics. [9/10]
Adriane Pontecorvo: As always, the idiosyncrasies of David Byrne's vocal delivery are a perfect match for the bounce in his beats. Moments of high instrumental production value balanced with a DIY aesthetic make the track wobble a little, but it never falls. Whether or not it stands the test of time as well as so many of Byrne's others remains to be seen, but it's not a bad way to start off the year. [7/10]
Robert Evers: David Byrne's voice sounds like it's starting to suffer with age which is sad. Musically good. Good beats. [7/10]
Jedd Beaudoin: Not my favorite Byrne solo work but it's so good to have him back. One can easily imagine that there are deeper treasures lurking on the album. Love the drama of this and how Mr. Byrne still seems to be right at the edge after all these years. [7/10]
SCORE: 7.30