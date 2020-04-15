Powered by RebelMouse
Music

David Clayton-Thomas Has the Urge to 'Say Somethin''

Steve Horowitz
15 Apr 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Mark Pucci Media

David Clayton-Thomas' Say Somethin' probably won't sell 10 million copies like the eponymous Blood, Sweat & Tears album did, but it's a rich and valuable record in its own right.

Say Somethin'
David-Clayton-Thomas

Linus Records

20 March 2020

David Clayton-Thomas was once a big star as the lead singer with a distinctively strong voice of Blood, Sweat & Tears during the band's heyday 50 years ago. That's him belting out "What goes up / must come down" on their big hit "Spinning Wheel", a song he wrote. Since then, his career has had its fill of ups and downs. The man who once packed large arenas and sold-out shows, including Woodstock 1969, has since played at rural county fairs and small town 4th of July celebrations for free. That's nothing to be ashamed of. What's popular is no indication of talent. It is the rare act that can stay on top for decades. His willingness to keep on performing reveals his troubadour spirit. He still has something to say, as he puts it on his latest solo release, Say Somethin'.

Clayton-Thomas has a big, burly voice (the closest modern equivalent would be Rag 'n' Bone Man). He began as a blues singer, and that influence on his music is still abundantly clear, which maybe is another way of saying he sings with feeling. Even with he's addressing topical concerns such as gun violence, climate change, immigration, and American politics (he is a Canadian), his intellectual musings are couched with strong emotions.

Although Clayton-Thomas is in his late 70s, he still remembers his roots. On the autobiographical "Bushwah", he tells the tale of being in jail as a young man and discovering his musical talents. The song builds to a climax as we learn of this moment's pivotal importance in his life. He then launches into an informed critique of the modern judicial system from his view as a formerly incarcerated citizen on "The System". Clayton-Thomas takes things personally and trusts his instincts to understand what is right and what is wrong—and there is much he sees in need of improvement. Or as he puts in the titles of other tracks on the album, we are on "The Precipice" and living in a "The Circus"—with President Trump as ringmaster.

Clayton-Thomas expresses his admiration for the previous president on the gospel dirge "Dear Mr. Obama", but tempers his praise with an understanding of the problems of poverty and such that plague the nation. Clayton-Thomas also tells the story of another leader, "King Midas", the moral of which is "the best things in life a free". What good is a golden wife and golden friends who can't talk or feel? That may be an allegory for Donald Trump but also works as a story on its own merits.

Clayton-Thomas doesn't mince words on "Never Again" as he addresses gun violence in the schools and the power of the National Rifle Association. "Weapons that were made for war / don't belong in my hometown," he defiantly croons, "enough is enough". His view of America as "A Bright and Shining City" has been dimmed by its current policies, he sings on a cut with that title.

The songs are bolstered by a strong group of players, including Lou Pomanti on keyboards, Eric St. Laurent on guitars, Marc Rogers on bass, and Davide Di Renzo on drums. They match his tone and intonations when he sings loudly, but more importantly, understand when to lay back when Clayton-Thomas lowers the volume to express his thoughts passionately.

Say Somethin' probably won't sell 10 million copies as the eponymous Blood, Sweat & Tears album did, but it's a rich and valuable record in its own right. Times have changed, but happily, Clayton-Thomas is still making music worth hearing.

Related Articles Around the Web
blood sweat and tears r&b rock music review david clayton-thomas
7
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams Create a Soothing 'Aporia'

Sufjan Stevens' and Lowell Brams' Aporia is ambient music meant to calm and provide a background to the quotidian aspects of one's day.

Music

Willie Nile Celebrates Fans, Family, Friendship With "Under This Roof" (premiere + interview)

Willie Nile moves forward with a message of unity and love in the wake of COVID-19 and remembers friends, John Prine and Hal Willner.

Music

Louis Michot's L.E.S. Douze Release the Eclectic 'Le String Noise 2' (album stream + interview)

The always inventive Cajun musician, Louis Michot, recalls a recent New York City residency with his latest recording, Le String Noise 2, a trip where the Big Apple and the Bayou meet.

Music

Wailin Storms Sings of Snakes and Spells With "Rattle" (premiere)

Reminiscent of classic grunge and doom, Wailin Storms' "Rattle" is bound to set the pace of this collective's career.

Music

Remembering John Prine's 'The Missing Years'

On John Prine's first album of the 1990s, the legendary singer-songwriter invited a few Heartbreakers, some ace session players, an Everly, Bonnie Raitt, and the Boss to help make the best album since his classic debut.

Books

Graphic Novel 'Big Black' Is a Stunning Depiction of the Attica Prison Uprising

Fifty years ago Attica prisoners rose up for justice -- and were slaughtered. Graphic novel Big Black: Stand at Attica is a powerful story from a survivor's point of view.

Music

Phish Deliver a Spiritual Lifeline with 'Sigma Oasis'

Vermont jamrockers Phish speed the timeline to deliver their cathartic new album, Sigma Oasis, that foreshadows the chaos of 2020.

Music

The 10 Best Indie Rock Albums of 2010

"Indie rock" is a term as amorphous and hard-to-pin-down as some of its associated lingo. But for our purposes here, we'll go with a line of demarcation strangely omitted from the discussion much of the time: the rock portion of the equation.

Music

David Clayton-Thomas Has the Urge to 'Say Somethin''

David Clayton-Thomas' Say Somethin' probably won't sell 10 million copies like the eponymous Blood, Sweat & Tears album did, but it's a rich and valuable record in its own right.

Television

Is 'The Alienist' a Critique of Capitalism or a Pro-Neoliberal Narrative?

Author Caleb Carr's The Alienist explores the 19th century psychiatric debate between free will and determinism. TNT's nearly identical adaptation of the novel, however, comes up with a completely different conclusion.

Music

The 10 Best Americana Albums of 2010

Journey to 2010, a splendid year for Americana. Then again, that’s something you can say just about any year given the sprawling range of sub-genres under Americana's vast umbrella.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS
Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.