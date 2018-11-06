David Olney Considers the Fluidity of Time and Humanity in "Death Will Not Divide Us" (premiere)
David Olney's comforting folk visual for "Death Will Not Divide Us" features a young girl whimsically dancing through the city, leading individuals from the past to the future.
Time, at least in its perceived rigidity, is an illusion, or so David Olney postulates on his new single, "Death Will Not Divide Us". At its center, the folk singer-songwriter reflects on time and humanity as elements in a grand scheme—in the end, nothing separates us. Nothing divides us. It's a poignant thought process inspired by classic poetry and literature, as well as the Bible. Having co-written the tune with Red Molly's Abbie Gardner, Olney says, "I wanted to catch the spirit of Paul's letter to the Romans, Chapter 8, Verses 38 and 39. I love Abbie's line, 'There's a moment of decision when the ground comes up to meet us.'"
Olney and Gardner first crossed paths five years ago amidst some whirlwind tours, their meeting eventually culminating into artistic collaboration a couple of years later. "Death Will Not Dive Us" is the first of several co-writes between the artists, driving ever-forward, a subtle strain of hope injected into its center as the foremost theme. Its accompanying music video reflects just as much, featuring a young girl dancing with boisterous glee throughout many picturesque environments, meant to represent a parade leading those from the past towards the future. Whether we look forward or behind us, Olney and Gardner's song seems to declare, we will find that we are not ever quite alone.
The music video was directed by Anana Kaye and Irakli Gabriel. The latter states that there is a "general psychedelic concept behind the video, which is kind of like 'cast against the type' considering the lyrics and music".
"Death Will Not Divide Us" is from Olney's newest album, This Side or the Other.