Dead Fingers Tease Compilation From Maria Taylor's Label With "Whistling Song" (premiere)
Taylor Hollingsworth (Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band) and Kate Taylor (Maria Taylor) team up for an impossibly wild track.
"Whistling Song" is a new track from Dead Fingers and is featured on Flower Moon Friends & Family Volume 1, a compilation from Flower Moon Records (FMR), the label founded by musician Maria Taylor (Azure Ray) and her husband Ryan Dwyer. Dead Fingers is Taylor Hollingsworth (Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band) and Kate Taylor (Maria Taylor).
Taylor and Dwyer's initial intention for the label was for it to be a celebration of close ties to all artists on the roster, "always about working with family and friends", as she says. "These are all musicians I greatly respect and have been fans of for years – but what makes the compilation unique is that they are also part of a collaborative community of friends and family members who have been working together and supporting one another for years. I wanted this compilation, and Flower Moon Records, to be a vehicle to continue to support, promote, and celebrate their work."
"Whistling Song" is a post-postmodern state of the union, of the self-unraveling amid slogans, self-help gurus, and the ennui of daily existence. It also suggests that Flower Moon may be the latest place to find those strange new friends you seek for your record collection.
Flower Moon Friends & Family Volume 1 is out 11 May. It's available in limited edition colored vinyl double LP and digital streaming platforms, features 16 new and unreleased tracks from: Louis Schefano, Whispertown, Dead Fingers, Doctor Samurai and the Firekeepers, ghosts, Nik Freitas, High Up, Orenda Fink, Maria Taylor, Umm, Taylor Hollingsworth, Jake Bellows, Viva Violet, Ryan Dwyer, Brad Armstrong, and Mike Bloom.