Dean Wareham Reunites With Galaxie 500 Collaborator

The last time Dean Wareham and Kramer were together in the studio was almost 35 years ago, when they recorded Galaxie 500′s swan song, This Is Our Music. On Wareham’s newest solo effort, That’s the Price of Loving Me, the two reunite, picking up where they last left off. Wareham‘s recognizable guitar playing and imaginative songwriting are ever-present, accessorized by Kramer’s many hats—acoustic and electric piano, pump organ, celeste, and synthesizers. With Wareham’s reliably impressive artistry at its core, The Price of Loving Me is another solid entry in a solo oeuvre that just keeps giving.

Like many people, the pandemic gave Wareham time to reflect on his relationships. Although Wareham and Kramer were no longer collaborators—Kramer toured with Galaxie 500 as a live sound engineer—the two stayed in touch, kicking around the idea of returning to the studio. The Price of Loving Me was recorded over six full days in Los Angeles. Like old times, Kramer stayed with Wareham and his wife, Britta Phillips. Like old friends, Wareham and Kramer conjure the same magic that made their musical partnership fruitful.

The band features longtime collaborators, including drummer Roger Brogan (Spectrum, Allison’s Halo) and Anthony LaMarca (The War on Drugs). Phillips, who’s also in Wareham and Britta’s project, Dean and Britta, plays bass and adds backing vocals. Cellist Gabe Noel elevates four tracks, filling out the arrangements. The chemistry between Wareham and Kramer remains strong, yet the music is influenced by more sophisticated songwriters like Burt Bacharach, Serge Gainsbourg, and Norma Tanega. To write the record off as a contrived attempt to recreate the past ignores Wareham’s evolution as a songwriter. The Price of Loving Me shows a noticeable depth absent from his previous solo output.

The lead single, “You Were the Ones I Had to Betray”, is autobiographical. The lyrics deal with the sacrifices and lost friendships Wareham gave up for the road: “Together we slow, together we slayed / Holding the strings, holding me back.” The song’s conga rhythms and Moog synthesizer (provided by Kramer) give it an interesting vibe with the laid-back and experimental delivery. The elements, although conflicting, work well for Wareham. In these subtle contrasts, his work truly grabs hold of listeners.

As Wareham ages, his songwriting continues to hold surprises. “The Mystery Guest” is an acrostic poem whose cheerleader-like delivery spells out the eponymous song title. “We’re Not Finished Yet” is an ode to his 1968 Gibson ES-335. The lyrics detail their story, beginning with a show in Hollywood to tenderly attending to its saddle and frets. While the song speaks to Wareham’s never-ending relationship with his instrument, we glean a larger message about the longevity of his musical career. If Wareham, in his early 60s, could produce such impressive work, few things would stand in his way.

“The Cloud Is Coming” offers a political metaphor with a pessimistic outlook. After listing off conspiracy theories about UFOs, parachuting German shepherds, and surgical experiments—” They put a human brain into a chimp, they say the simian tried to speak”—Wareham disrupts the bipartisan divide: “There’s no difference between the blue and the red, the cloud is coming for us all.”

Elsewhere on “Reich der Traüme (Realm of Dreams)”, Wareham showcases his German on the Nico cover. “Bourgeois Manqué” is French for “someone who failed to meet expectations”. The vague storyline might reference the ongoing crisis in Gaza: “It’s 2024, 40,000 dead.” Alternatively, “New World Julie” seems like a rallying cry.

That’s the Price of Loving Me marks the reunion of two friends bound by a musical connection. Even during their time apart, Wareham and Kramer kept in touch. Surrounded by talented musicians, Wareham’s storytelling comes to life with sophisticated arrangements. Wareham mixes personal anecdotes about things he cares about with subtle political ramblings. The dynamic songwriter reflects on his personal life and criticizes the war-torn future.

However, these dire situations help us clarify who we are and what truly matters. For Dean Wareham, that means savoring meaningful relationships, especially when their collaboration is this kinetic.