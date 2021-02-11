Death By Unga's "Faster Than Light" is the latest single from new LP, Heavy Male Insecurity, which finds the Norwegian act brandishing their best attitude and melodies

Death By Unga Bunga Deliver Deft Hooks, Garage Rock Ecstasy on "Faster Than Light" (premiere)

