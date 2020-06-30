Deeper Graves Arrives via 'Open Roads' (album stream)
Chrome Waves, ex-Nachtmystium man Jeff Wilson offers up solo debut, Open Roads, featuring dark and remarkable sounds in tune with Sisters of Mercy and Bauhaus.
Deeper Graves is the new solo project of Jeff Wilson (Chrome Waves, ex-Nachtmystium) and the debut Deeper Graves album, Open Roads, arrives 3 July via Wilson's Disorder Recordings. Rather than an all-out extreme metal assault, Deeper Graves find nuance and appeal as much to fans of Wilson's past work as it does to lovers of Bauhaus, Joy Division, and post-punk acolytes. The six mind-altering tracks heard on Open Roads find the artist delivering his vision directly, having handled all writing and production, though he receives some help from special guests Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Corrections House, Brain Tentacles), actress/musician Darja Vaarsi (California Widow), and cello from composer/musician Chris Brown (Kakophonix).
Cinematic in scope and sound, deeply reflective, and a reflection of the multi-faceted complexities of Wilson's compositions, Open Roads is aptly-titled and a prime introduction to this particular voice. "A solo record has been something I've been meaning to do for quite some time now," says Wilson. "Unfortunately, other bands, work, touring, and life in general, always got in the way. Happy to finally have these songs finished up and out into the world after so long. Special thanks to the folks that helped make this happen. I hope you all enjoy it. Stay safe out there."