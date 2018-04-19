Delta Jackson Returns to Her Roots on New EP (album premiere)
Up-and-coming Americana artist Delta Jackson's debut release is like a love letter to the soulful, resonant roots of artists this side of Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt.
"This record is very much me going back to my roots," says Delta Jackson. The singer-songwriter was raised in the Vancouver suburbs of North Delta, where she grew up watching her country artist cousin, Linda Brokop, perform. While she saw Brokop breaking into the Canadian and American Billboard charts in the '90s, she was also captivated by the likes of singer-songwriters like Sarah McLachlan and Jann Arden. These musical women helped form the bridge from which Jackson would link her life growing up in the Delta to an empowering musical career. It all culminates here, in Jackson's brand new self-titled EP.
Jackson continues, "All our paths are carved from childhood, and mine was always apparent. I guess I just had some growing up to do (as she laughs). I just felt like now was the time, and when I sat down and started writing, they just kept coming. The melodies, the lyrics, and the rest. I feel very comfortable with this EP, and it was an incredible experience to have such an amazing band in the studio with me to realize the songs. I just hope people enjoy listening, and much as we enjoyed making it."
Given her range of influences, it shouldn't be a surprise that Jackson's brand of Americana primarily pulls from a countrified soul. It's how she uses her choice of delivery so inherently well that will pull listeners in and keep them with her. Her vocals are genuine, hearty, and resonant in a way that isn't commonly heard outside of popular artists like the aforementioned Ronstadt, or Shiho Ochi. She takes each song present on the EP with the same vision for developing heartfelt performers that will keep her audience feeling fulfilled from top to finish. Her indelible country sound has a place in this world with those who enjoy their roots storytelling with a heavy dosage of heart and soul.
TOUR DATES
April 18 - Paddy Reilly's Music Bar - New York, NY
April 20 - Lyric Hall Theater - New Haven, CT
April 21 - Pump House Music Works - Providence, RI
April 22 - Roxy & Duke's Roadhouse - Dunellen, NJ
April 25 - The Mint - Los Angeles, CA
April 27 - TBA - Seattle, WA
April 28 - The Wise Hall - Vancouver, BC