Powered by RebelMouse
Books

Designing Desire in 'Made for Love'

Joe Blessing
1h

Alissa Nutting takes readers on a wild ride through the murky waters of love and Florida.

Made for Love
Alissa Nutting

Ecco

July 2017

Amazon
iTunes
Other

Alissa Nutting is developing a habit of leaning into Florida's most unsavory stereotypes to reach surprising conclusions.Her first novel Tampa centered on a female teacher/predator while the outrageous plot of her new comedy Made for Love features a dolphin fetishist and a trailer park love nest stocked with a ménage of futuristic sex dolls. But lurking beneath the antic hilarity are some very pertinent questions about the nature of love in our increasingly technologically mediated culture – whom do we love, how, and why?

The story begins with the protagonist Hazel fleeing "The Hub", the claustrophobic home/headquarters of her husband, tech mogul Byron Gogol. After an improbable meeting, bewildered college dropout Hazel was able to leverage a constant sense of wonderment and a general lack of things going on in her life into the great wealth and even greater loneliness of wedlock with a man less interested in emotional connection than in a guinea pig for new devices. Living at "The Hub" forced Hazel to exist on the bleeding edge of technology, to sleep inside a health-monitoring helmet, to wear hypoallergenic smart fabrics, to have "every wall of every room sentient with touch and recognition technology."The last straw is when Byron reveals that their marriage mostly provided a socially acceptable framework ("love") in which to test a new mind-meld device, prompting Hazel to run away to her widowed father's doorstep just as he's preparing for a honeymoon with "Diane", his new top of the line sex doll.

Despite the name's literary twist on Google, Gogol Industries doesn't truly resemble any modern tech company. Computers per se are barely a presence, instead the novel (most of which is set several years in the future) focuses on the "internet of things", making Gogol seem like an exponentially more invasive Brookstone, producing data harvesting gadgets to aid every aspect of existence. Byron himself is less a real character than an embodiment of the sociopathic tendencies of tech corporations, keeping his eye fixed on the bottom line while batting aside pedestrian notions like privacy or death ("I can think of few greater competitive advantages for a technology corporation than an immortal CEO"). Despite being a workaholic with no ability or desire for real emotional intimacy, Byron engineers a way for him to be privy to all of Hazel's thoughts and feelings (although of course he won't share reciprocally, since he deals with sensitive information).

This maximalist approach to knowing your loved ones is revealed as torture when the desire to share is absent and the novel offers several counterpoints. Most amusingly, Byron is contrasted with Hazel's rebound, a gross but lovable off-the-grid bar fly named Liver, identifiable by his vest made of skin (but whose skin?!), who assures her, "If someone got inside my head, they'd voluntarily show themselves right back out. I guarantee you." More poignantly, Hazel ponders if some degree of distance might help her love her abrasive father more. When she learns of his terminal cancer, she realizes that his sex dolls, literally made for love, are in some ways perfect for enduring the unpleasant aspects of hospice care.

More complications are introduced when Hazel meets Jasper. Formerly a petty con man who methodically seduced and swindled women, Jasper's life is altered by a dolphin encounter/attack, after which he becomes virally famous, but also only able to be aroused by dolphins. In the midst of a scheme about to go horribly awry, he muses, "Sure, most people who heard about his plan would want to discuss reasons he should not attempt to seize a dolphin from corporate ownership and pursue domestic cohabitation with the mammal, but the first guy who discovered fire probably had a lot of naysayers too." The novel has a surprising amount of sympathy for Jasper's uncontrollable urges, which are arguably less destructive than his previous emotional and financial exploitation of women, but he eventually submits to experimental surgery at a Gogol facility, which allows him to satiate his dolphin lust with human women and gives him the accidental side effect of empathy. His doctor (and future lover) opines, "People are obsessed with the concept of free will. But from a neurochemical standpoint I think that's insane. Hormones, genetics, experience – our choices aren't that independent."

The ideas in Made for Love are a bit scattershot and might not fully cohere, but the prose is so much fun it barely matters. Nutting shows a real gift for convoluted and colorful metaphors that surprise and delight on the sentence level while perfectly articulating characters' inner lives. The force that holds this chaotic novel together is the naked loneliness and need that drives the characters. Hazel reflects that, "if presented with a variety of options and activities, what she'd choose to do, always, was whatever promised the greatest reprieve from loneliness." However, Hazel learns that a connection built on deception is only a recipe for a deeper solitude; "Pretending all the time was a different sort of virtual life, as fake as any of Byron's technological simulations." Made for Love is a fun and funny ride that argues that the only salve for loneliness is forging a connection based on authenticity, however crazy the truth may be.

florida alissa nutting fiction technology made for love
6
Music

The 20 Best Electronic Albums of 2017

Electronic music is one of the broadest-reaching genres by design, and 2017 highlights that as well as any other year on record. These are the 20 best albums.


20. Vitalic - Voyager (Citizen)

Pascal Arbez-Nicolas (a.k.a. Vitalic) made waves in the French Touch electro-house scene with his 2005 debut, OK Cowboy, which had a hard-hitting maximalist sound, but several albums later, Voyager finds him launching into realms beyond at his own speed. The quirky, wallflower vocals and guitar snippets employed throughout Voyager drop a funk that brings to mind WhoMadeWho or Matthew Dear if they had disco-pop injected between their toes. "Levitation" is as pure a slice of dance floor motivation as theoretically possible, a sci-fi gunfight with a cracking house beat sure to please his oldest fans, yet the album-as-form is equally effective in its more contemplative moments, like when Miss Kitten's vocals bring an ethereal dispassion to "Hans Is Driving" to balance out its somber vocoder or the heartfelt cover of "Don't Leave Me Now" by Supertramp. Voyager may infect you with a futuristic form of Saturday Night Fever, but afterwards, it gives you a hearty dose of aural acetaminophen to break it. - Alan Ranta


Keep reading... Show less
electronic techno electropop ambient idm dubstep vitalic antwood bonobo kiasmos olafur arnalds ellen allien actress visionist bicep mount kimbie fever ray four tet jlin chino amobi siriusmo lapalux call super kaitlyn aurelia smith arca iglooghost forest swords electronic music best music of 2017
Music

The 15 Best Soul/R&B Albums of 2017

2017 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts. All the while, R&B keeps pushing forward.

15. Jessie Ware - Glasshouse (Island)

Sometimes, being rushed isn't all that bad. Jessie Ware was reportedly so desperate to finish Glasshouse before having a baby this year that she moved from songwriting partner to songwriting partner with something of reckless abandon. The thing is, it worked. Collaborating with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Ryan Tedder to Samuel Preston, the result wasn't only one of the best pop-R&B; albums of the year, but it was also the strongest of Ware's career.

Take single "Selfish Love", the Benny Blanco/Tedder collab, that's soaking wet with the type of minimal production that ultimately lifts Ware's sultry vocals to heights she previously had never climbed. Conversely, opener "Midnight" harkens back to a straight-ahead soul best crafted in the early-to-mid 1990s, when finger snaps were all the rage and hooks with live instrumentation brought updated funk to the forefront. And shoot. If you don't think "Stay Awake, Wait For Me" is updated D'Angelo, you ain't listening. Ware said Glasshouse was her most personal album yet and it's hard not to hear what she's talking about after a mere handful of spins. All the more proof that sometimes, first thought, best thought is the best way to go. - Colin McGuire



14. Chicano Batman - Freedom Is Free (ATO)

The immediate impression you get upon hearing Freedom Is Free, the latest album from L.A.'s Chicano Batman, is that of an old, battered, obscure album from 1972 that you found in your cool uncle's vinyl collection. Or maybe it's something you discover while aimlessly browsing a flea market. The music here has that kind of authenticity. The thing is, it's brand new music. But it sounds like it wasn't recorded within 100 miles of a laptop. Chicano Batman -- a quartet consisting of Bardo Martinez (vocals, guitar, organ), Carlos Arevalo (guitar), Eduardo Arenas (bass, vocals) and Gabriel Villa (drums, percussion) -- make music that seems hermetically sealed from another time, yet their politics and social commentary are as vital as ever in this day and age. - Chris Ingalls



13. Chloe x Halle - The Two of Us (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia)

Don't ignore them just because they have "YouTube sensations" in their Wikipedia entry. Don't judge me that I first heard of them when I saw them perform on a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in 2016. Chloe x Halle are teenage R&B; singers, blessedly considered to be Beyonce proteges, who have released a couple of cool EPs over the last few years, and then the fun and exciting The Two of Us this year. They don't want to call it an album and don't want to call it a mixtape. But whatever it is, it packs more ideas in 26 minutes than some singers manage in a career, and that's the truth. The 16 short songs feel almost improvised, with a fresh approach to harmony and playful use of imagery. Fleeting yet exhilarating in its creativity, The Two of Us is easy to disregard as not a serious album worthy of year-end consideration. But if you think that way, it's your loss. - Dave Heaton



12. Daniel Caesar - Freudian (Golden Child Recordings)

On his debut album, Daniel Caesar comes across as a hybrid between a classic-R&B; sensualist and a gospel-influenced soul-searcher. His come-ons are tender, and so are his prayers. He has love on his mind, as perhaps an R&B; singer should, yet his perspective on love goes deep. He has such a calm demeanor, and the music is so placid, that at first, the album can lull you into overlooking the complexity in his singing and songs, or how he has eternal matters on his mind. This feels like the arrival of a major new talent whose music is likely to deepen and broaden in scope over time. - Dave Heaton



11. Matt Martians - The Drum Chord Theory (Three Quarter)

In 2017 the Internet, one of the most interesting groups in recent years, spread out and released solo projects: Syd's Fin, Steve Lacy's Demo and Matt Martians' The Drum Chord Theory. That last one is groovy and low-key weird, like some underground chest of '70s soul some funk astronaut's been keeping in his basement. Renaissance man Matt Martians – a founding member of Odd Future, the Jet Age of Tomorrow and more – sings about heartbreak and taking acid, and who knows what else. The music sounds like those same topics and like a party. It twists and shifts, shines and distorts, and gets down. It's a "Diamond in da Ruff", as one song's titled. - Dave Heaton

Related Articles Around the Web
best music of 2017 best soul best r&b soul r&b jessie ware chicano batman chloe x halle daniel caesar matt martians thundercat khalid moses sumney sza jordan rakei syd kehlani curtis harding kelela sampha
Music

Answer to Denialists: An Interview with Serj Tankian

Paul Carr

The atrocities of the Armenian genocide has run rampant through Serj Tankian's work in both System of a Down and in his solo career. Now, he soundtracks a film that talks about it in explicit terms, resulting in one of his most personal works to date.

Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in music, Serj Tankian -- lead singer of Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum alternative metal band System of a Down, as well as being a solo artist and poet -- is well renowned for using his platform to give a voice to the voiceless.

Keep reading... Show less
genocide documentary armenian genocide serj tankian interview system of a down alternative metal heavy metal hard rock nu metal progressive metal intent to destroy
Music

Nick Heyward: Woodland Echoes

Photo: Sara Johnson

Indie pop legend Nick Heyward drops his first album in 18 years, and it's a timeless, infectious gem.

In our currently turbulent world, it's been standard practice for "important" works of art – whether it's books, films, music – to be labeled as "for our times". I've been guilty of this on more than one occasion this year, referring to new releases by Chicano Batman, Father John Misty and Gary Numan as tonics for life in 2017. The same can be said for Woodland Echoes, the latest album from British singer/songwriter Nick Heyward, but not because it makes pointed sociopolitical statements: rather, his musical escapism transcends global chaos and allows the listener to simply breathe deeply and listen.

Keep reading... Show less
power pop indie pop haircut 100 nick heyward pop rock indie rock
9
Music

Neal Morse - "He Died at Home" (video) (premiere)

Jordan Blum

The first video from Morse's upcoming singer/songwriter LP is an effectively sparse and somber reflection on a real-life tragedy.

To many fans, Neal Morse is synonymous with extensive song structures and richly intricate arrangements; after all, his own solo outings—as well as his earlier work with Spock's Beard—are considered paramount entries in modern American progressive rock. However, beneath all of that has always lied an earnest and reflective singer/songwriter, an artistic identity that he's continuously delves into at least partially—if not fully, as on 2014's Songs for November—within each release. On 16 February 2018, Morse will release the next entry in his singer/songwriter style, Life & Times, and if his newest single, "He Died at Home", is any indication, it'll be filled with plenty of heartfelt stories and introspective music.

Keep reading... Show less
neal morse progressive rock progressive metal premiere
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image