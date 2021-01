Diana Darke's stumbling cultural critique, Stealing from the Saracens, shows how desperately Europe needs its own anti-racist language.

West Facade of St. Mark's Basilica, Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Region of Veneto, Italy. Photo credit: Zairon

'Stealing from the Saracens' Pursues Its Own Broken Crusade

