Diana DeMuth's "Steady Rolling" is a Standard-Bearer for Humanity (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
15 Apr 2020
Photo: Ashley Osborn / Courtesy of Big Hassle

Indie-folk's Diana DeMuth impresses with the powerful soul that spreads throughout her impactful new single, "Steady Rolling".

Diana DeMuth is something of an indie-folk fireball. The singer-songwriter has set the scene ablaze with her searingly honest songwriting that's met by the richly poignant vocals through which she delivers it. The Massachusetts musician is due to release her debut album this year on Thirty Tigers but has already caught the ears of some greats. Artists and producers Simon Felice (Felice Brothers, Phoebe Bridgers) and David Baron (Gregory Colbert, Bat For Lashes) are working with DeMuth on the album. She is set to tour with the Lumineers, Mt. Joy, Caamp, and Larkin Poe later on in the year. Inspired by the raw songwriting perspectives of the likes of the Avett Brothers, DeMuth's arresting music comes from a similar space of offering her rootsy reflections on life, love, and the search for oneself.

Following up on her second single, "Rose of Nantucket", DeMuth captivates with her powerful delivery on "Steady Rolling". The sparse piano instrumentation offers plenty of space for the artist to navigate, interpreting the song beautifully with her old-school soul. She reflects, "Every time I play 'Steady Rolling', I feel it in my bones. Something about this song and the way we recorded it feels unhinged and honest; it's a pillar of the album. My producers Simone Felice and David Baron helped guide me to a place of being able to sing this in the raw and emotive way it wanted to be heard."

"I felt strongly about putting this song out now given the current climate and how uncertain these times are. I feel like the world needs music now more than ever and to feel connected through it. There's a line in the chorus that goes, 'And if you should ever need me, I'll go wherever you lead me.' At its core, 'Steady Rolling' is about humanity and how powerful and unrelenting our need for one another is."

TOUR DATES

6/12 - Xfinity Center w/ The Lumineers, Mt. Joy, and Caamp - Mansfield, MA

6/13 - Forest Hills Stadium w/ The Lumineers and Caamp - Flushing, NY

8/28 - Royale w/ Larkin Poe - Boston, MA

