Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Diana Ross Mixes It Up on 'Supertonic'

Steve Horowitz
09 Jun 2020
Photo: Crop of album cover

Diana Ross' Supertonic begs the question: what does Motown music mean in 2020?

Supertonic: Instrumental Mixes
Diana Ross

Motown

29 May 2020

Classic Motown music of the 1960s was not the sound of Black America but famously billed itself as the "Sound of Young America". That said, Motown artists such as the Temptations, the Supremes, and the Miracles sold a lot of records and exposed white audiences to black music. The crossover success of Motown artists was a source of pride in the black community.

As tame as Motown may have seemed in terms of political and social content during that decade, the fact that black artists were big stars was itself a somewhat radical statement. Seeing these successful artists on one's television vis a vis the Ed Sullivan Show or Johnny Carson and playing clubs like the Copacabana was important in and of itself. Just being black and popular made them subversive. Their songs were a sort of code for white people being down with the Civil Rights Movement. (Growing up in suburban New Jersey, I remember having a friend give me his copy of the Four Tops' "I Can't Help Myself" because his father didn't want him playing black music in the house.) Songs like Martha and the Vandellas 1964 joyful hit "Dancing in the Street" were banned from some radio stations because they were thought to incite violence.

Which brings us to Diana Ross's latest release, Supertonic, a remix album of nine of her classic hits into dance tracks. It was released digitally on 19 May (CD and vinyl will be available on 26 June), a time when there are riots in the streets of America's major cities in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Now Motown's music was always meant to be danced to. Their artists took choreography lessons, and their songs were at the center of many dance parties. But times, artists, audiences, and clubs have changed.

Several of the nine tracks here have already been released as singles and topped Billboard's dance charts, including "Love Hangover", "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "I'm Coming Out / Upside Down" and "The Boss". These remixes by Eric Kupper and produced by Ross were created from the original multi-tracks of the masters taken from the Motown vaults. Kupper adds lots of bouncy beats, reverb, and electronic effects to the primary material. One feels compelled to raise one's hands in celebration on the dance floor.

Although these days raising one's hands is often accompanied by saying, "Don't shoot." Updating Ross's old songs to sound more modern ironically makes the new versions seem dated. The time for dancing has become passe during a period of marching and mourning. That is not a reflection on Supertonic as much as a reminder of how much context means when listening to music. Songs with lyrics such as "Surrender" ("You've used me and abused me / 'Till I felt like I wanted to die) and "No One Gets the Prize" (So we scandalized and criticized / And then we learned how to despise") unintentionally suggest different meanings than when the tracks were initially released.

Diana Ross is a superstar with a long and illustrious career as a member of the Supremes and as a solo act. She continues to tour and record more than 50 years after her first single. Her new release resonates with her past achievements, but who will listen during a time when COVID-19 has closed nightclubs, and the streets full of angry protestors is an unanswered question.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
r&b dance edm motown records music review diana ross
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Music and Mind-Bending in David Mitchell's 'Utopia Avenue'

Woven into Utopia Avenue David Mitchell stitches a subtle critique of the impacts of the pot-heavy, lysergic-immersed, and heady music's ambitions on pop culture, moral choices, and even tripping itself.

Music

Michael Olatuja Cooks Up Some "Lagos Pepper Soup" with Angélique Kidjo (premiere)

Bassist Michael Olatuja and legend Angélique Kidjo celebrate life and culture on "Lagos Pepper Soup".

Music

2nd Grade Go From 'Hit to Hit' with Indie Power Pop Delights

Some sincere goofiness would feel glorious right about now. 2nd Grade, a power-pop group from Philly, have the goods we need in heaps on their full-length debut, Hit to Hit.

Music

Bibio's 'Sleep on the Wing' Is a Sweet Piece of Folk Music

On Sleep on the Wing, Bibio continues his fascination with mid-20th century British folk music that listeners heard on last year's Ribbons.

Music

The James Carney Sextet Remain Quietly Essential on 'Pure Heart'

Jazz pianist and composer James Carney returns with a session featuring sparkling collective improvisation and inventive composition.

Music

Diana Ross Mixes It Up on 'Supertonic'

Diana Ross' Supertonic begs the question: what does Motown music mean in 2020?

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 2)

PopMatters is 20 and to celebrate we are looking back at the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Part two covers the most memorable albums from March through June, highlighted by monster hits from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Moby, and Travis.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

I Went on a Jewel Bender During Quarantine. This Is My Report.

COVID-19 sure sucked the life out of things. I found some comfort in Jewel. That's right. Jewel.

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 1)

PopMatters is 20 this year -- until October when we are 21 -- and a 2009 special section celebrates the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Today we kick things off with albums from January through March, highlighted by Eminem's debut and stellar pop from XTC and Blur.

Books

Lerone Bennett, Jr. Wrote Black History into Modern America at Ebony Magazine

E. James West's new book explores Lerone Bennett, Jr.'s impact as a popular Black historian. It's a gateway to a body of work that still speaks to Black rage, struggle and hope, yesterday and today.

Music

Mr. Bungle Return with First Recording Since 1999, A Cover of "Fuck the USA"

Mike Patton's Mr. Bungle release a cover of the Exploited's "Fuck the USA". But what does it mean beyond its general timeliness?

Film

'The King of Staten Island' Presides Over Self-Pity

Judd Apatow's latest arrested development comedy, The King of Staten Island, is short on laughs and long on running time.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.