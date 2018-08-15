The Dig Celebrate New Arrivals via "Say Hello to Alison" (premiere)
The Dig's new electropop tune, "Say Hello to Alison", provides a series of hazy, dreamy images amid synths and sweet, sweet vocals that become instantly memorable.
New York City's the Dig returns with a new single titled "Say Hello to Alison", an achy, breaky yet thoroughly joyous slice of electropop that chronicles the first day in life of a young father. The strange, dreamy imagery marries perfectly with the strange, brave sounds emanating from the track itself. Even if one has never experienced the welcoming of a child for themselves they'll have a hard time not being charmed by this tune's simple but direct emotional content.
"Say Hello to Alison" is the third single from the group's EP, Afternoon With Caroline, which is due out October 19 via Roll Call Records. The set will be combined with the band's Moonlight Baby EP, culminating in a full length set arriving (like Alison) the same day.
WEST COAST HOOTENANNY
11/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
11/28 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge*
11/29 - Seattle, WA @ The Sunset*