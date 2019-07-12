Dirt Poor Robins Revel in Cinematic Fatalistic Glory on "Scarecrows" (premiere)
Kentucky's eclectic Dirt Poor Robins follow their ingenious Raven Locks trilogy with a wonderful lyric video for "Scarecrows".
There is no band quite like Dirt Poor Robins. Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky and led by married couple Neil and Kate DeGraide, the project certainly conjures comparisons to the polygonal, genre-splicing grandeur of acts like the Family Crest, [The Reign of] Kindo, and the Dear Hunter. That said, their heightened levels of filmic production, steampunk storytelling, and theatrically sundry vocal stylings place their albums (especially the Raven Locks trilogy) in a class all their own.
Recently, the pair released a new EP—Dead Horse, Alaska (Red)—that concurrently presents many of their cherished assets while also showcasing some bold new directions. Leaning more toward the former category, a brand new lyric video for the second song in the set, "Scarecrows", has just arrived, too. With its divinely earnest singing, riveting narration, and stirringly multifaceted instrumentation, it's another rewarding reason for why Dirt Poor Robins is wholly remarkable.
Speaking of the track, collection, and their larger vision for what's to come, Neil DeGraide is cryptic in describing what "Scarecrows" is about. Still, he admits, "it comes at a crucial moment for our main characters. It's a literal existential crisis. They have to decide if they will take a stand against the impending doom facing humanity or to retreat for their own safety and survival". He also reveals that (Red) is the first of three connected EPs. Specifically, he classifies this one as having a "prog/pop focus", whereas the next one, (Gold), will slant more toward a "trippy/classical/cinematic" feeling. As for the last one, (Black), it'll be "more driving, with a harder edge". Once they all come out, they'll be combined into a comprehensive longer statement with altered sequencing and previously unreleased selections.
In terms of how "Scarecrows" ties into Dirt Poor Robin's overarching goal, he gloats, "we always begin with a desire to do something unique and to take the listener to a place they haven't quite been before. With that said, I have to admit that Queen, ELO, the Pretenders, and Pink Floyd were big directional influences on this track. We relish the chance to tip our hat to our biggest influences every now and again."
As usual, Neil handles all of the music here, with Kate countering his sleek and stately gentlemanly timbre with her own classily expressive and velvety tone. In addition, violinist Marina Comfort plays a crucial role in complementing the duo's treasurable array of fatalistic glamour. Their voices blend as exquisitely as ever, countering each other lovingly around unified poeticisms like "But when we fall / We might ascend / And begin again." Around them, soft piano arpeggios, starry effects, and programmed percussion—among other elements—decorate their decrees wonderfully. All in all, it's about as splendid as anything else they've done, which is truly saying something.
Escape with "Scarecrows" above and let us know what you think! Also, make sure you check out all of Dead Horse, Alaska (Red) here.
