Music

Disclosure - "Tondo" (Singles Going Steady)

PopMatters Staff
10 Mar 2020

On "Tonto", Disclosure loop their signature hi-hats with bass, a saxophone, and the joyous voice of Eko Roosevelt.

Mick Jacobs: With all the love the accrued early on, Disclosure always face high expectations with each release. Songs such as "Tondo" may not dazzle, but they do solidify the musicianship of the Lawrence brothers. Here, they loop their signature hi-hats with bass, a saxophone, and the joyous voice of Eko Roosevelt. Though it might not start a party, it will definitely keep one going. [7/10]

Jessica Brant: A sizzling deep house groove with Afrobeat superiority. Love the Eko Roosevelt sampling in this. [8/10]

Mike Elliott: Throwback to the 12" mixes of the late '70s/early '80s, "Tondo" exemplifies a hunger for simpler times, when club life offered a temporary escape from reality and all that mattered was how you looked - and felt - on the dance floor. [5/10]

SCORE: 6.67

