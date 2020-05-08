Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Distant Cousins and Lindsey Ray Get Through the Thick of It in "Here and Now" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
08 May 2020
Photo: Jon Danovic / Courtesy of Sideways Media

Collaborating with Nashville's Lindsey Ray, Distant Cousins' folksy "Here and Now" is a timely tribute to the present and getting through tough times together.

While it was written some time before the COVID-19 pandemic, Distant Cousins' new single, "Here and Now", is stunningly reflective of the times. The soothing folk song features Nashville singer-songwriter Lindsey Ray, who joins the trio in delivering gorgeous harmonies throughout the serene track. Following her visit to record "Here and Now" with Distant Cousins in LA in late February, Ray actually had to self-quarantine at home. Its video, too, feels timely, featuring the four artists performing the song over a Zoom call. The calming folk of "Here and Now" marks an apt change for Distant Cousins, who are perhaps better known for their stunning harmonies when they're laid across slicker pop production. Here, alongside Ray, they offer a message of healing in the song's sweet melodies.

Distant Cousins' Duvid Swirsky, Dov Rosenblatt, and Ami Kozak reflect on "Here and Now", as well as the ongoing pandemic, in a chat with PopMatters.

Although it was written prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Here & Now" is strikingly reflective of our present day. What are your hopes for this song when communicating its message to people in these uncertain times of social isolation and sickness?

Cousin Duvid: It is interesting how music and art have taken such a central place in our lives during this pandemic. We are all tuning into live performances on social media, listening to music, catching up on books we never read, watching that movie we never got to see etc.

I've had songs hit me in such a deep place during this strange time. The right song at the right moment can be really powerful. I cried the other day when a song I had heard a thousand times before came on the radio. I feel like we are all listening with new ears.

One always hopes to communicate through the music but now it feels even more meaningful.

What was it like to collaborate with Lindsey Ray? How did you get connected and at what point did you decide to get working on a song together? How was it recording the music video over Zoom?

Cousin Dov: Lindsey was one of the first people I met in the music community when I moved to LA from NY and we're both signed with the same licensing company, Secret Road. Despite the years of connections though, we had never collaborated on a song until this one. I reached out when a mutual friend mentioned she was in LA from Nashville - her current hometown - and I told her the Cousins are big fans of what she's doing and we'd love to co-write. She said it was mutual and she'd love to join the fun!

Within minutes of our first session, Lindsey played us the opening idea of Here & Now and then the rest of the song came pouring out naturally. Only 2 weeks after we wrote the song, the quarantine rules were in full effect and Lindsey had driven home to Nashville. Since we couldn't all be together, we recorded our parts - and filmed ourselves - separately, and then mixed it all together for the final version. Lindsey is a gem of a talent as a writer, singer and producer and we can't get over the kismet timing of how and when this all came together!

Not only as artists, but as fathers, husbands, and just people, how have you been getting by in light of the ongoing pandemic? What do you hope we can all reflect on as we all go through experiencing this together?

Cousin Ami: I think everyone's gratitude for normal life is at an all time high. When this pandemic struck, all the complaining about trivial matters basically disappeared overnight. I recall the days when I complained that my kids were home from school at 3 and my days felt cut short because there wasn't enough time to get work done! Ha. So overall, it truly does give me a sense of perspective, and gaining that perspective is a major positive thing that I hope will not only help me, but everyone going through this.

Related Articles Around the Web
lindsey ray indie folk folk folk pop indie pop premiere distant cousins
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

The Best Jazz Albums of 2010

Jazz was working all the angles in 2010. Is there any other genre that has as much range -- from solo instruments to big bands, from instrumental to vocal, from European musicians to both North and South Americans, from truly pretty music to raucously avant-garde "noise"?

Music

"Weird Music Is Still Good": Erik Hall on Isolation and Pulling Off an Impossible Steve Reich-ian Feat

Finding himself at a loose end, Erik Hall doesn't indulge in Netflix marathons or spends time sorting out his closet, instead he recreates Steve Reich's seminal masterpiece Music for 18 Musicians in his basement. And then he tells PopMatters about it.

Ian Rushbury
Film

The Highs Are Higher, the Lows Lower in 'Deadpool 2'

The first half of Deadpool 2, in which Vanessa is murdered and Wade becomes purposeless and suicidal, is a slog. The second half, where Wade commits to defending an angry teenage mutant, positively soars with fantastic action and some of the funniest superhero film moments in years.

Music

Jaime Wyatt Delivers a Glimpse of Recovery and Redemption With "Desert Rose" (premiere)

Jaime Wyatt's Neon Across arrives on 29 May with production from Shooter Jennings and guest appearances by Jessi Colter and the late Neal Casal. Today, we present Wyatt and her mother in "Desert Rose", along with a Q&A about her new music.

Reviews

Sparks Still Ignite with 'A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip'

After nearly 50 years and two dozen albums, Sparks continue their reign of resonantly quirky art pop-rock delights on A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip.

Music

Markus Floats Creates a Warm Space That Never Dallies in One Place for Long

Third Album reflects experimental electronic artist Markus Floats' belief that music isn't just something one does. It's a life one leads, so each release is an excerpted component of an ongoing and all-encompassing journey.

Books

Schisms and Connections in Sahar Mustafah's 'The Beauty of Your Face'

With The Beauty of Your Face, Sahar Mustafah pens an emotional and rich journey, laden with awareness and intrigue.

Music

On 'Last Flight Out' Steve Dawson and Funeral Bonsai Wedding Create Sublime, Eerie Beauty

Orchestral-indie torch-song chamber-folk? Time to break out your music genre thesaurus for this gorgeous, impeccably crafted gem from Steve Dawson & Funeral Bonsai Wedding.

Music

Erik Hall Is One Musician Taking on Steve Reich's 'Music for 18 Musicians'

Erik Hall painstakingly and effectively recreates Steve Reich's minimalist classic, Music for 18 Musicians, with three instruments in his Michigan home studio.

Music

Distant Cousins and Lindsey Ray Get Through the Thick of It in "Here and Now" (premiere)

Collaborating with Nashville's Lindsey Ray, Distant Cousins' folksy "Here and Now" is a timely tribute to the present and getting through tough times together.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.