Avant-Rockers Disturbed Furniture Continue Upward Trajectory With "Halo of Pain" (premiere)
Reunited New York City avant rockers, Disturbed Furniture demonstrate with "Halo of Pain" that they've lost none of their fire since disbanding in the early 1980s.
"Halo of Pain" is the latest track from Continuous Pleasures, the 2019 EP from Disturbed Furniture. An integral part of the New York City venue Club 57, the group ended a lengthy hiatus a few years ago to perform live and record new music. Produced by Jorge Arévalo Mateus, Alexa Hunter, and Mick Oakleaf and recorded at Mighty Toad Recording and The Honey Jar in Brooklyn, with additional tracks done at Blighty Music Studios in Los Angeles, the set was released by Arevarc Records.
The collective have lost none of their fire, power, or avant-garde tendencies since the end of their initial run. One can hear the brooding of NYC streets in "Halo of Pain", the pendulum swing between high and low art, fine, refined intellectual tendencies, and the unsatisfied, plaintive rumblings in the belly of the beast.
Photo: Courtesy of Howlin' Wuelf Media