Dixie Chicks - "Gaslighter" (Singles Going Steady)
"Gaslighter" works as an enthusiastic anthem to mark Dixie Chicks' return. The song is full of infectious pop hooks delivered loudly with a smile and a sneer.
Steve Horowitz: Dixie Chicks are back and better than ever. They are not ready to make nice and not going to shut up. The trio will sing out. "Gaslighter" works as an enthusiastic anthem to mark the band's return. The song is full of infectious pop hooks delivered loudly with a smile and a sneer. They may not sound country anymore, but I bet some country radio stations add this to their playlists to atone for past sins. Ironically, that will be a form of "Gaslighting" by the new country music establishment. The song is timely in light of recent political events and timeless by exposing the history of hypocrisy. The video's use of footage from the past makes that message even clearer than the words by themselves. [9/10]
Jessica Brant: "Gaslighter" is art that's speaking to the inner fighter inside of women. The black and white film clips (like the Lyndon B. Johnson 1964 campaign commercial) set against the honest lyrical stories of the Dixie Chicks is a song listeners can trace through time. During the most terrorizing episodes of our country's history, women stepped up to be the muscle, oiling the machines, building weaponry. "Gaslighter" is riveting, something all of the Rosie the Riveters around the world can appreciate for its political symbolism. [9/10]
Ian Rushbury: Dixie Chicks get to play dress up in the section of Lady Gaga's wardrobe labeled "Military Chic". I'm not convinced by the patent leather, the marching on the spot, and all the Russian Constructivist Art references, which divert the attention from a strong song with a clear agenda. That's a shame. The line, "you're sorry, but where's my apology". is brilliant. I can't help feeling that if they'd pressed less firmly on the Jean Paul Gaultier pedal, the video and the message of the song would have had more impact. [6/10]
SCORE: 8.00
