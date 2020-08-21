DJ Zinc Teams with Brighton's Kudu Blue on New Electrosoul Banger "Out of Control"
Carnival beats and textures drive the upbeat party atmosphere on DJ Zinc and Kudu Blue's new single, "Out of Control".
Brighton's Kudu Blue are an up-and-coming electronic collective that previously collaborated with Maverick Sabre and Alicaì Harley. For their latest single, "Out of Control", the group worked with London producer DJ Zinc to produce a heavy beat-infused, electrosoul, dancefloor banger driven by steel drums. It all creates a party atmosphere drenched with the feel of carnival. Honestly, there's so little to celebrate these days, that songs like "Out of Control" are so especially powerful in lifting our spirits. Clem's soulful vocals are powerful and emanate warmth. The UK is a real hotspot for catchy electrosoul these days, and DJ Zinc and Kudu Blue have created a monster single in the genre.
Kudu Blue
