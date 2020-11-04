Postcolonial Re-imaginings in Mambèty's 'Touki Bouki'

Restored by the World Cinema Project and now available from The Criterion Collection, Djibril Diop Mambéty's cheeky critique of colonialism, Touki Bouki (Journey of the Hyena) reveals a great act of myth-making.

