PopMatters is moving to WordPress in December. We will continue to publish on this site as we work on the move. We aim to make it a seamless experience for readers.

Film

Postcolonial Re-imaginings in Mambèty's 'Touki Bouki'

Hayden Church
04 Nov 2020
Touki Bouki (Journey of the Hyena) (1973) (courtesy of The Criterion Collection)

Restored by the World Cinema Project and now available from The Criterion Collection, Djibril Diop Mambéty's cheeky critique of colonialism, Touki Bouki (Journey of the Hyena) reveals a great act of myth-making.

Touki Bouki
Djibril Diop Mambéty

Criterion Collection / World Cinema Foundation

1973


The French New Wave finally made its way to Africa in the late 1960s, thanks in part to the French postcolonial presence on the African continent, which gave rise to the particularly influential artistic output of directors in Senegal, with films like Djibril Diop Mambéty's Touki Bouki (Journey of the Hyena,1973). Though originally a commercial flop, and previously only available in low-quality VHS releases, Touki Bouki was one of the first films restored in 2008 by Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project, which "preserves and restores neglected cinema from around the world." Now in streaming format on the Criterion Channel, we can all see Mambèty's brave film in a modern context.

Mambèty's nonlinear tale shows two college students, Mory (Magaye Niang) and Anta (Mareme Niang), as they scheme to steal some money, but after that plan fails, the two wander (and wonder) aimlessly around postcolonial Senegal. Repeating and spatial incongruities form Mory and Anta's fantasy landscape as they attempt to break free from their colonial consciousness. The real daring of Mambèty, though, is in his stark refusal to be a propagandist.

Past critics have noted that Touki Bouki represents an aesthetic counterpoint to what is called Third Cinema, postcolonial cinema best represented in films like Gillo Pontecorvo's The Battle of Algiers (1966) and Ousmane Sembène's Black Girl (1966) two films with explicitly revolutionary politics, their aims toward anti-capitalism and, ultimately, decolonization.

In Touki Bouki, Mambèty's filmmaking is, in fact, ambiguously political. He rebelliously refuses to make the sort of political statements that in many ways defined Francophone African cinema. This is not to say, of course, that Mambèty is apolitical; certainly, the images of violent animal bloodletting (such as when cattle are slaughtered and a goat's throat is slit) and the film's famous bull-horns, Mambèty's images of fate, say otherwise. The representation of left politics in the film, signified by a group of hostile revolutionaries who hassle Mory and Anta, shows total defiance towards an African intellectual elite.

That's because Mambéty's goals in Touki Bouki weren't unequivocally political. Using the road genre, a love story about two university students, Mory and Anta, Mambety's camera syncretizes two different cultural practices—the aural and the aural-visual—into a distinctly African style of filmmaking that recontextualizes them both.

More recently, Touki Bouki has entered the public consciousness, through its appropriation by billionaire-millionaire artists Jay-Z and Beyon. In 2018, the couple recreated an iconic image from the film—with protagonists Anta and Mory on their fledgling motorcycle with mounted bull-horns—in a poster for their On the Run II tour (June-October 2018). Like Mory and Anta, whose daydreams blend fantasy and reality in postcolonial Senegal, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's recreation hoped for a diasporic effect, suggesting they, too, are runaways.

In one scene, Anta and Mory pull a heist; they steal a wealthy gay man's car, nabbing some of his clothes, too (he calls the police and flirts with the investigator). The joyride takes place on an empty road, heading into town. Mory emerges, naked, on top of the car, and begins a hostile-yet-not-angry speech. In it, Mory declares victory over all his foes, real or not, describing in detail how he wrestled his way to the top. Intercutting the sequence are shots of children running alongside the car. But the camera reveals that these children are a fantasy, Mory's imagined audience. The result is that the scene is an astonishingly great act of myth-making.

(courtesy of The Criterion Collection)

The stolen car, painted in red, white, and blue, provides Mambèty perhaps his most daring image of rebellion, an image that not only re-contextualizes the African story-telling tradition of Griot storytelling in postcolonial France but also reminds the audience of an American and British colonial past. Mory's naked oration mixes personal fantasy with colonial history, an appropriation of oppressive symbolism that now provides, at least for a moment, the feeling of freedom, pre-Oedipal plenitude, where anything and everything is possible.

Mory's griot, though certainly not a strictly traditional griot performance, nevertheless syncretizes Senegal tradition with a then-contemporary postcolonial subject's desires—a representation of what scholars David Murphy and Patrick Williams call in African postcolonial cinema the "griauter", a hybridization of the African (griot) and Western (auteur) storyteller. As the film intercuts the car sequence with the children sequence, Mory's imagined audience, he creates a mythos of victory—of conquering through wrestling—with masculine self-assurance. It's a distinctly African sequence, transformed by both histories of European colonialism and technology. Mambèty's filmic equivalent brings African tradition to European film and European film to African tradition.

Mambèty's daring in this scene reveals the importance of that kind of brazen, naked freedom that many Americans are afraid of, let alone reflected back at them onscreen. Mambety's hybrid style is, on its face, typical of the categorizations applied to African filmmakers whose styles combine the West with the Global South. Yet his execution and craftsmanship, his awareness of both African and European filmmaking styles, is nevertheless unique.

To be sure, he never makes overt political statements, unlike his contemporaries. For the viewer, however, Mambety's understanding of the postcolonial situation, its politics and cultural impact, is deeply intuitive and instinctual. Now, at least, we can all appreciate Mambèty's cheekiness.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
touki bouki journey of the hyena drama senegal third cinema postcolonial cinema world cinema project criterion collection film review djibril diop mambéty #pmpick
9

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Postcolonial Re-imaginings in Mambèty's 'Touki Bouki'

Restored by the World Cinema Project and now available from The Criterion Collection, Djibril Diop Mambéty's cheeky critique of colonialism, Touki Bouki (Journey of the Hyena) reveals a great act of myth-making.

Music

LÉON's 'Apart' Is Her Most Directly Personal Work

LÉON's Apart articulates the comedown from being out in the grand uncertainty of the world and attempting to heal from those wounds.

Music

Jim White Invites Us to a 'Misfit's Jubilee'

"The Divided States of America" relates directly to the US Election Day. As Paul Simon would say, it's a modern desultory philippic about the state of the nation.

Music

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 20-1

These 20 best records of the 2000s feature some familiar faces, but also several that have grown more fond in memory.

Film

When Punk Took on the National Front It Screamed, 'White Riot'!

Rubika Shah's savvy documentary, White Riot, shows punk music's casual flirtation with fascism and the rise of anti-racist punks' hugely popular response headlined by the Clash, Rock Against Racism.

Music

Iller Instinct: An Interview with Hip-Hop Artists Ill Scholars

Ill Scholars MC Mattic and Johnny Madwreck, among hip-hop's newest (though seasoned) progenies, offer an explosive debut album full of heavy, jazz-laden hip-hop.

Music

Moira Smiley and VOCO's "The Call" Says Stay Strong in Shared Humanity (premiere)

Moira Smiley and VOCO's "The Call" urges to stay strong in our shared humanity against the screaming voices of division. It's a plea for oneness as the US exercises its essential identity as a democracy on 3 November.

Music

'The Great Dismal' Is Nothing's Sharpest and Most Consistent album

After a big lineup change, Philadelphia metal-gazers Nothing play to their strengths on their fourth album, The Great Dismal.

Music

Adulkt Life Feature Huggy Bear Vocalist on 'Book of Curses'

Adulkt Life eschew catchy hooks on Book of Curses, and its brevity works in its favor. At 26 minutes, the band's abrasive punk is quite listenable.

Music

Old School Politicking Gets Powerful Punk Backing on Dead End America's 'Crush the Machine'

Released on Southern Lord to mark the US election, Dead End America spit fire in the direction of Donald Trump on Crush the Machine.

By the Book

When Sunday Comes: Gospel Music in the Soul and Hip-Hop Eras (excerpt)

In this excerpt of Claudrena N. Harold's new book, When Sunday Comes, gospel legend James Cleveland joins the amazing Aretha Franklin to raise the rafters in spirited song.

Claudrena N. Harold
Music

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 40-21

From breathtaking reformulations of shoegaze to British soul revival, this batch of stellar recordings from the 2000s is an eclectic one.

Music

Jefferson Starship Soar Again with 'Mother of the Sun'

Rock goddess Cathy Richardson speaks out about honoring the legacy of Paul Kantner, songwriting with Grace Slick for the Jefferson Starship's new album, and rocking the vote to dump Trump.

Books

Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll (excerpt)

Ikette Claudia Lennear, rumored to be the inspiration for Mick Jagger's "Brown Sugar", often felt disconnect between her identity as an African American woman and her engagement with rock. Enjoy this excerpt of cultural anthropologist Maureen Mahon's Black Diamond Queens, courtesy of Duke University Press.

Maureen Mahon
Music

Ane Brun's 'After the Great Storm' Features Some of Her Best Songs

The irresolution and unease that pervade Ane Brun's After the Great Storm perfectly mirror the anxiety and social isolation that have engulfed this post-pandemic era.

Music

'Long Hot Summers' Is a Lavish, Long-Overdue Boxed Set from the Style Council

Paul Weller's misunderstood, underappreciated '80s soul-pop outfit the Style Council are the subject of a multi-disc collection that's perfect for the uninitiated and a great nostalgia trip for those who heard it all the first time.

Music

ABBA's 'Super Trouper' at 40

ABBA's winning – if slightly uneven – seventh album Super Trouper is reissued on 45rpm vinyl for its birthday.

Music

The Mountain Goats Find New Sonic Inspiration on 'Getting Into Knives'

John Darnielle explores new sounds on his 19th studio album as the Mountain Goats—and creates his best record in years with Getting Into Knives.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.