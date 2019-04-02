DL Rossi's Newest Single Is a Reminder to Be "Better" (premiere)
Born from self-realization in the aftermath of a divorce, Americana artist DL Rossi delivers a searingly honest note-to-self on his latest single, "Better".
DL Rossi has weathered many storms ranging from a bout with testicular cancer to a failed marriage. The Nashville-based Americana artist's wizened heart, however, rings with truth and a reminder to keep being "Better". The singer-songwriter's latest single release, "Better" is a song steeped in both the light and darkness of his recent life situation. Carried by layers of acoustic and electric guitars and reverb-awash, melancholic piano, Rossi has produced a compelling, heartfelt ballad out of a brutally honest note-to-self. Another stirring entry into his upcoming album, A Sweet Thing, due on 12 April, "Better" is a surefire sign of more searingly sincere songwriting from Rossi soon to be available.
Rossi tells PopMatters, "This is a tune I wrote during a low point for me. I was about a year and a half removed from my divorce and I was drinking a lot, dating a lot, and in general disconnecting as often as I could. One morning after a particularly bad night I realized I just needed to get my shit together and face the pain I was experiencing and stop numbing it. Depression is a struggle for a lot of us, but I was starting to take my pain and create pain for other people by being selfish. This song is a reminder for me to never let my pain turn into pain for others."
"I think this tune comes from my 'I'm a David Ramirez Super Fan' wheelhouse. I love his music and I think that comes through on this track. Thankfully the band and my producer Nolan Rossi did a great job in the studio creating a vibe that feels honest and strong. This song could easily have become a standard "sad-bastard" track and be really forgettable. Instead, the instrumentation lifts and hits softly so you can feel something true. I'm a big fan of the BGV's Reuben Bidez and Molly Parden did as well, they lift the track in just the right way with their voices."
"When recording this track, we realized the ending of the song was going to be really important. It's such a heavy tune ending the song on the chorus was so abrupt emotionally. Finally, we landed on a musical outro and stumbled on to a harmonica part that my friend Kenny Hutson played. As we listened back to the final take he just smiled at me said, "It's a great ending, it's like putting your arm on someone's shoulder and saying 'It'll be OK partner.'"