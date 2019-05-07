Pop-Punkers the Dollyrots Get Celebratory With New Single, "Everything" (premiere)
Making music doesn't mean you have to grow up and growing up doesn't mean you have to stop making music. Punk outfit the Dollyrots remind us of this with their latest single "Everything".
Daydream Explosion is the seventh album from pop-punk duo the Dollyrots. The record arrives 12 July via Wicked Cool Records/The Orchard.
In anticipation of the record, the husband and wife pairing of Kelly Ogden and Luis Cabezas decided to celebrate their musical and personal lives via a new video for the single "Everything". Ogden says, "It's a love song. To each other, to our kids, and for our fans. We never imagined we would be grownups with a family and keep making music. We are forever grateful to our kids for coming on this wild ride and adding the most magical elements imaginable. For everyone who has helped along the way and rooted for us this one's for you!"
Longtime fans will celebrate the familiar brand of punk 'n' roll on display in the song while newcomers might find it difficult to resist the Dollyrots particularly infectious sensibilities and musical honesty. The song is ultimately a culmination/celebration of a generation moving comfortably into adulthood while sacrificing none of its rebellious attitudes.