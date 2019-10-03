Donaher's Pledge of Love and Fidelity "Before Anyone Else" Has Edge (premiere)
Love songs don't have to be sad or overly sentimental. Sometimes they can make their case and be clear-eyed about it as pop-punk's Donaher prove on "Before Anyone Else".
"Before Anyone Else" is the new single from hard-edged power-pop outfit Donaher. Recalling Weezer in their earliest hours or even Illinois' under-appreciated Smoking Popes and the Safes, it's a love song that calls for faith and fidelity without tearful, piano-soaked courses. And why not? Love is supposed to be fun, right?
Nick Lavallee says, "'Before Anyone Else' fantasizes an everlasting love from what was very much an ephemeral romance. I thought about my grandparents, who have spent a lifetime together and close friends who were destined for each other."
The band currently has an album worth of songs written which Lavallee says will pick up, at least thematically, where the outfit's debut album left off. "We're looking forward to sharing more singles over the next few months while we find a home for the album," he says.
"Before Anyone Else" is available on digital streaming platforms 4 October.
TOUR DATES
10.24 Brooklyn NY - Sixty Sixth Congress
10.25 Trenton NJ - Mill Hill Basement
10.26 Philadelphia PA - the Grape Room
11.1 Manchester NH - Shaskeen
11.2 Providence RI - Alchemy