Donate to PopMatters

Karen Zarker
08 Oct 2020
PopMatters is moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site.

We have been informed by our current technology and hosting provider that we have less than a month, until November 6, to move PopMatters off their service or we will be shut down.

PopMatters is moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site. We must move in the pandemic even as we paid all of our bills. We are a women/lesbian/disabled-owned company. We are one of the oldest websites still active, formed in 1999, and well-known for our intellectual brand of cultural criticism.

Please donate through PayPal as we retain the largest percentage of the donation that way. We really appreciate your help and support in these difficult times.

-- The Editors (Sarah and Karen)

Music

The Lone Bellow's Socially-Distant Cow Field Show (photos)

The Lone Bellow's live performance was a pleasurable distraction in the middle of a pandemic. But I had forgotten how to attend a ticketed concert.

Film

The Threat of Violence in George Marshall's Western Comedy, 'Destry Rides Again'

George Marshall's western spoof, Destry Rides Again, has a serious central premise; can society function without the threat of violence?

Music

Sly5thAve's 'What It Is' Is Sleek, Soulful, and a Good Time

What It Is, the new album from multi-instrumentalist, producer, and Quantic collaborator Sly5thAve, represents a triumph of musicianship over genre conventions.

Music

Tallah Revive Those Familiar Nu-Metal Blues with 'Matriphagy'

Though marvelous at executing their musical ideas on Matriphagy, nu-metal's Tallah sacrifice creativity for fidelity.

Music

Budokan Boys Ruminate on Loss with 'So Broken Up About You Dying'

The third album by the impossible-to-categorize no-wave duo Budokan Boys is a meditation on death filled with songs that are both strange and strangely moving.

Music

Thornato and Paulina Sotomayor Celebrate Independent Women on "La Niña Grande" (premiere)

Thornato and Paulina Sotomayor celebrate independent women on their new tropical dance single, "La Niña Grande".

Music

Rick Shea Walks Us Through Perilous Times With "The World's Gone Crazy" (premiere)

California singer-songwriter Rick Shea, whose credits include stints with Dave Alvin and Chris Gaffney delivers a dispatch on life of this most trying of years, 2020.

Music

Eddie Van Halen Inspired a Generation of Guitar Dreamers

Thank you for your life, Eddie Van Halen. Long live the music, the joy, and all the little dreamers you inspired.

Music

Touché Amoré's 'Lament' Subtly Reinvents the Past

Touché Amoré's Lament doesn't push the band's sound in new directions. Instead, it builds on what the Los Angeles post-hardcore band do so well already.

Music

Mipso Keep Time on Their Side As a String Band on the Run (interview + premiere)

Mipso present a new music video that shows signs of perseverance and determination that they possess as versatile and accomplished musicians ready to release the fifth album in their nine-year career.

Television

Jules Dassin Versus Mark Hellinger and 'The Naked City'

Producer Mark Hellinger may have committed the biggest crime in the filming of Jules Dassin's classic film-noir, 'The Naked City'.

Music

The 10 Best John Lennon Solo Songs

The 10 Best Snippets from the Solo Sonic Psychology of John Winston Ono Lennon.

Music

Bob Mould Goes Back to the 1980s for the Sound of 'Blue Hearts'

This year looks a lot like 1984 to Bob Mould and he is most definitely, not happy. Not happy at all. His guitar sounds like it's on fire.

Film

Kamala Harris' 2020 VP Run Evokes Rod Lurie's 2000 'The Contender'

Like The Contender's Laine Hanson 20 years prior, US Democratic Party Vice-President choice, Kamala Harris, cuts the oxygen feeding the US political climate's raging sexism.

Music

Ryan Martin Celebrates Life's Immediacy in "I Just Wanna Die" (premiere)

Drawing on inspiration from Gillian Welch, Ryan Martin delivers a song that taps into classic country-rock of the early 1970s. "You can certainly dance to it," he says.

Music

The Replacements' 'Pleased to Meet Me' Gets a Deluxe Edition

One of the best rock bands of the 1980s, the Replacements show what alternative rock was all about on Pleased to Meet Me.

Music

'Melanie C' is Ready to Be Herself

On her self-titled eighth solo album, Melanie C is finally ready to shatter the illusion and to form her true self among the pieces.


