Creole Afro-Futurists Dowdelin Get Vulnerable on ‘Tchenbe!’

In their first two albums, Lyon-based group Dowdelin tended toward neon hues and bouncy melodies in their music. Blending synthpop, jazz, and R&B styles, they’ve drawn on their experiences with cosmopolitan music scenes in France and the Caribbean to make thoughtful dance music with incredible hooks.

Their new album, Tchenbe!, is still a vibrant combination of sounds, but it’s shaded with a little more analog melancholy than past works. With a name translating to “hold on”, Tchenbe! sees the group working through feelings of heartbreak and hopelessness. Accordingly, it’s a little heavier of a listen than their past releases, especially 2022’s earworm-filled Lanmou Lanmou. Still, they move through it with grace and energy.

The band start strong. “Something’s Going On” begins with singer Olivya (Gwendoline Victorin) sounding grimly determined and existentially stressed: “Something going on / Bothering you harder / Something going on / It doesn’t even matter,” she chants, and she’s serious. It’s a relief when she starts to sing, pledging in Antillean Creole to push forward. A carefree lilt to her voice makes clear that she has no plans to give the opposition a say. Producer and multi-instrumentalist David Kiledjian and percussionists Greg Boudras and Raphaël Philibert support her with urgent rhythm and melody all the while. It’s a powerful, synth-heavy opening statement.

The band’s shift from programmed beats to more ensemble-focused practices contributes to a strong sense of pathos on the moodier tracks. “Sonmèy” is one; slow, hand-drummed dembow rhythms and wistful piano evoke a rainy night. Olivya is at her most mournful on “La Dernière Fois”, which overflows with complex heartbreak. Drummer Philibert takes lead vocals on the sensual, danceable “Ça va saturer” over some very satisfying bass. The dynamic drum work throughout the final track, “Do You”, blends perfectly with some of Olivya’s richest vocals.

When Dowdelin pick up the pace, they tend to get funkier. Driving forward the title track, “Tchenbé!”, are four-on-the-floor beats that evoke classic disco beneath searing touches of flute. In “From Mawé”, Olivya takes her cues from 1960s and 1970s soul divas, taking time to forgive the haters in between verses. The single “I Ka Woulé” has a contemporary jazz-pop sound and lyrics filled with lessons about how hard it is to break social and personal cycles. The warmth of tighter collaboration makes these exceptional, elevated additions to Dowdelin’s already extensive repertoire of faster, brighter tunes.

Dowdelin have never been predictable, and Tchenbe! brings surprises in subdued form. It’s a vulnerable album that reflects the members’ states but also feels very fitting for a world in which many people feel pretty defeated and need the strength to keep going despite individual and collective antagonists. Though the music is more intricate here than in past works, plenty of memorable moments are here. Compact at only eight tracks long, Tchenbe! packs an emotionally nuanced punch, allowing their style to develop in promising ways.