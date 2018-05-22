Bad Bitches Get the Limelight at Dream Wife Show
Dream Wife headlined New York's Rough Trade a few months after the release of their self-titled debut.
Dream Wife's January self-titled debut release has earned a lot of positive critical response including a perfect score from NME. Just before it dropped, the British-based trio, Rakel Mjöll (lead vocals), Alice Go (guitar), and Bella Podpadec (bass), performed at the Brooklyn branch of the UK record shop Rough Trade in an opening slot for Sleigh Bells. For their most recent NYC show, one the New York Times highlighted by comparing the band to early aughts local bands like the Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the group returned to Rough Trade on May 1st for a headlining set (with Surfbort as openers).
The group does not shy away from addressing gender roles as evident on the album. And they make that clear during their live shows too. Towards the middle of the set, Mjöll asked the men up near the front of the stage to step back and allow the female fans to be up front. Dream Wife had been eagerly feeding on the energy of the crowd, but noticeably sought the attention of the "bad bitches" (a nod to their song "F.U.U."). Then, during the wild "F.U.U." near the end of the set, when the ladies were packed up close, Mjöll dipped into the crowd to sing and dance along.
Dream Wife will be back in the States for shows this September and October if you want to catch them live (visit the previous link for tour dates) and throw your support behind the "bad bitches" community.
SET LIST
Hey Heartbreaker
Lolita
Fire
Spend the Night
Everything
Love Without Reason
Kids
Somebody
Right Now
Act My Age
F.U.U.
Let's Make Out