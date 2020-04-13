Powered by RebelMouse
Dua Lipa - "Break My Heart" (Singles Going Steady)

PopMatters Staff
13 Apr 2020
Photo: Hugo Comte / Courtesy of Permanent Press Media

Dua Lipa knows that what makes a diva special is her willingness to feel. She emotes for the rest of us on "Break My Heart".

Steve Horowitz: Heartbreak—the kind you have when you love someone too much—can be fun. Relax and enjoy the bittersweet feelings of pleasure and pain. Dua Lipa knows that what makes a diva special is her willingness to feel. She emotes for the rest of us. This song begs one to sing along while throwing shapes through its martial beats and lyrical repetitions. Yowza! [8/10]

Ian Rushbury: The video for "Break My Heart" is like a multi-million-dollar remake of the video for "Common People" by Pulp, but with all the irony surgically removed. All the snazzy visuals and couture outfits can't distract you from the fact that this is a pretty forgettable piece of airbrushed pop. The one redeeming feature of the tune is when she sings, "I should've stayed at home", which is good advice at the moment. [5/10]

Jordan Blum: She's another artist whose name pops up all the time, but I've never checked out. After seeing this one, I don't feel bad about that. It's very generic musically, lyrically, and visually, as if it's made to satisfy the record company and mainstream media. (I'd be surprised if she even wrote it herself.) Also, is it supposed to resemble INXS' "Need You Tonight" and P!nk's "Just GIve Me a Reason" so much? If so, that just adds to the unoriginal and disposable nature of it. If not, it's kind of blatant plagiarism, right? [4/10]

SCORE: 5.67

