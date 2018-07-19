Eldren Brings Shimmering Summer Vibes on "Still Want More" (premiere)
Eldren's "Still Want More" possesses a hip, danceable sleekness that perfectly captures the carefree bliss of the summer season.
A great summer needs a great soundtrack, and arguably no playlist is complete without some colorfully upbeat pop gems. Luckily, Denver quintet Eldren have you covered with "Still Want More", the lead single from their upcoming second album, Miss Information Aged. Described as a "summertime psych-pop carousel that spins about and glows into the night", the song's hip, danceable sleekness perfectly captures the carefree bliss of the season, making it an essential listen for those positive July vibes.
Frontman/keyboardist/guitarist Tyler Imbrogno notes that the track is the band's "most collaboratively written song" from Miss Information Aged, focusing on "continuing to find new purpose and new love" in the midst of "[being] re-inspired and reinvent[ing] ourselves". Those sentiments bleed through every aspect of it, including the catchy dream pop vocals and sing-along lyrics—"This time / We can be lovers / I know it's hard to understand"—as well as the nuanced and glitzy instrumentation (whose explosions of shimmering coolness and funk-rock edge evoke groups like the Flaming Lips, Tame Impala, MGMT, Portugal. The Man, Queen, and Led Zeppelin).
As for Miss Information Aged—which follows 2015's Welcome to Deathville—it releases on September 21st (via Needlejuice Records) and "follows a climactic two year run for Eldren... that saw the untimely passing of their founding bassist, but the joys of sharing the stage with Cold War Kids, the Black Angels, Imagine Dragons, Dr. Dog, and more". Let "Still Want More" bring some summery joy to your day below and see if you don't want to preorder the LP immediately afterward.