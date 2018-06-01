Elijah Noll Takes Up Passion, Drama With "Poison" (premiere)
Los Angeles vocalist Elijah Noll depicts the push and pull of a relationship on the rocks on new single "Poison".
Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Elijah Noll returns with "Poison", a song that spotlights his diverse range of influences and knack for marrying light and dark. Though he could have easily delivered a straightforward track about an imbalanced relationship and the tug of dysfunction and happiness, he instead portrays the emotional push and pull of the situation with frightening accuracy. In the end, the track has all the great tensions of brilliant painting or tightly woven plot.
Speaking about the tune's inspiration in a somewhat enigmatic fashion, Noll offers this, "Everything comes and goes in waves. If you're going through some shit right now or feeling like you don't have control, remember, this too shall pass. Love you." He adds, "That look in her eyes drove me mad. Those nights became a habit, just another one of my runaway tactics. I couldn't stop it. She was my poison."