Eliza Rickman Loses "Pretty Little Head" (premiere)
Welcome to Night Vale regular Eliza Rickman bleeds for art in a new crowdfunded video for "Pretty Little Head".
Chamber folk artist Eliza Rickman returns with a new, crowdfunded video for "Pretty Little Head", a track that's remarkable for its sense of drama and for the pure beauty of Rickman's voice. The visual companion finds Rickman displaying her dark sense of humor and appreciation for the macabre and menace. Directed by Johnathan Langager, the film perfectly accentuates the song's delightful melodic and lyrical peculiarities. Performances with the cello rock outfit Rasputina are part of her regular rounds while her most recent effort, Footnotes for the Spring, produced and orchestrated by Jason Webley, offers greater insight into her considerable talents.