Eliza Shaddad Depicts Our Isolation in “Now You’re Alone”

Yesterday, perennial PopMatters fave Eliza Shaddad released her latest powerful single, “Now You’re Alone”, ahead of a new tour. Yes, you heard that right. Touring is coming back for fans and musicians, and you’ll not want to miss Shaddad, as she creates emotionally powerful pop music performed with passion and meaning. “Now You’re Alone” is the third single from her latest album, The Woman You Want, releasing 16 July.

Shaddad’s vocals soar to the skies on this song, backed by huge orchestral swells and indie rock elements. It’s a song born of the pandemic’s forced isolation. As such, it begins slowly with vocals, guitar, and drums, sounding as lonely as the spare landscape of the song. Then, it builds and grows as orchestral elements rise in intensity as Shaddad’s becomes more pressing and urgent. “I was feeling apart from the world and raging against that, watching the news every day and feeling like I wanted to scream, so I wrote a song you can scream-sing to,” says Shaddad.

Hear “Now You’re Alone” on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist.

TOUR DATES

8th November – Green Door Store – Brighton

9th November – Crofters Rights – Bristol

10th November – The Portland Arms – Cambridge

11th November – The Dome – London

13th November – Voodoo Daddy’s – Norwich

18th November – Clwb Ifor Back – Cardiff

19th November – YES (Basement) – Manchester

20th November – The Hug and Pint – Glasgow

22nd November – Oporto – Leeds

23rd November – The Victoria – Birmingham

24th November – Yellow Arch Studios – Sheffield