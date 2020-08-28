Music

The Elwins Deliver Somber, Sobering Ballad With "Daughter Song" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
28 Aug 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Canadian indie rockers, the Elwins return with a new LP this October and share "Daughter Song", a ballad that never takes the expected turns.

"Daughter Song" is the new single/video from the Elwins. The track appears on the outfit's upcoming release, IV, releasing on 23 October. A haunting, heartfelt ballad, the song moves in unexpected ways, never falling for clichés; instead of building to a soaring climax that feels anthemic, the song comes to a conclusion that demands the listener meditate upon the lyrics, the music, the arrangement, long after the final notes have faded.

The band's Francesco Figliomeni says, "This song was a bit of a trip for me. The lyrics and melody both came in one sitting. We decided pretty early on in the process that we wanted to have some sort of string arrangement for it. So we got in touch with the great Trey Pollard from Spacebomb Records whose work we have been fans of for a while now. In talking with him, it really felt like he knew what we were going for and funnily enough in his description of his arrangement he kind of summarized the song better than I had been able to: "the swimming feeling of getting lost thinking about the complexities of life". We had recorded just the guitar and vocal at the same time, and everything else you hear is Trey and an amazing group of musicians in Richmond, Virginia. This song kind of fits into the (for lack of a better term) 'softer side' of the album, which I hope people vibe on."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
indie rock premiere the elwins


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

St. South Processes Romantic Trauma Through Electrosoul on 'Get Well Soon'

St. South has released a debut album full of raw emotions and intimate bedroom pop. Get Well Soon is a loose concept record about a breakup and the variety of responses it produces.

Music

"Let the Sunshine In" with Tony-Winning Legend Melba Moore

After blazing trails at the Met and in the Broadway cast of Hair, Melba Moore reflects on her groundbreaking career while celebrating a pair of new gospel and dance releases.

Music

Norway's the Ella Sisters Spin Sibling Harmonies on "Queens" (premiere)

Norwegian indie pop duo, the Ella Sisters create a new feminist anthem of female empowerment with "Queens".

Music

Roots Rockers Roanoke Share "Meet Me in the Mountains" As Road Awaits (premiere + interview)

Life during the pandemic just got busier for Roanoke singer-songwriters Taylor Dupuis and Joey Beesley, who are finding more creative ways to get heard while starring in a Goonies-inspired music video with a "mystical '80s rock narrative".

Film

Activist Documentary 'Church and State' Shows a New Mythos for Change

The fight to legalize gay marriage is a story the Left must cherish, a tale of systemic justice in an era of burgeoning oppression, a refreshed vision for a time that needs a refreshed "public dream" for change.

Music

Steve Wynn Discusses His New Box Set and Shares "Make It Up to You" (premiere + interview)

Steve Wynn's "Make It Up to You" is taken from a massive 11-CD box set, Decade, arriving in October and features a wealth of previously unreleased material, including demos. "I couldn't stop creating."

Music

GADADU's "dosaardvark" is a Dense, Psychedelic, Jazz-Leaning Gem (premiere)

Eclectic Brooklyn sextet GADADU revisit a track originally recorded in 2015 that takes on new meaning in the age of COVID-19 and racial unrest.

Music

Daniel Rodriguez's "Sojourn of a Burning Sun" Finds Hope in Letting Go (premiere)

Elephant Revival's Daniel Rodriguez's solo debut marks a hopeful renewal for the folk artist following a time of great personal loss.

Music

Vacay Nick Heals Alongside His Demons in "Started a Fight" (premiere)

Nick Aranda of Paper Route engages further in his solo venture, Vacay Nick, with "Started a Fight", a track about self-examination that addresses his inner demons.

Music

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider Muses on Live Performance and Music Faves

Speaking on a range of topics, including filmmaking, the future of live music, and his appreciation for artists such as UFO and Thin Lizzy, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider proves game for all topics.

Music

Luna Shadows Takes Her Alt-Pop Back to "The Nineties"

Los Angeles alt-pop artist Luna Shadows confronts contemporary anxieties with a bit of light nostalgia on her new single, "The Nineties".

Film

Beautiful Lies and False Gods in 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice'

Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice interrogates two primal drives in American culture through the top characters of the DC pantheon: fear and its trauma (Batman) and naked power and its ambiguities (Superman).

Music

Punk Rock's MOURN Say "This Feel Is Disgusting" and Rock Out

Barcelona's MOURN release their latest punk rock earworm, "This Feel Is Disgusting", which explores existential anxiety through joyful rocking out.

Music

BTS' "Dynamite" Defies the West Much More Than It Bends to It

It's easy to depict the song's all English lyrics and music video tribute to Western pop culture icons as searching for Western validation, but "Dynamite" hints mostly at the type of semiotic disruption that BTS has been notable for.

Music

Mt. Wolf's "Anna Maria" Is Gorgeous Post-Rock Influenced Dream Pop

Mt. Wolf specialize in a mesmerizing form of atmospheric indie-folk that blends delicate electronic elements with gossamer vocals. Hear their latest single "Anna Maria".

Music

Nate "Rocket" Wonder and Roman GianArthur Score the New Janelle Monáe Film 'Antebellum'

Nate "Rocket" Wonder and Roman GianArthur composed a thrilling neo-classical score for Janelle Monáe's new film, Antebellum. Hear the dramatic "Opening" of the soundtrack.

Music

The Chefs Serve Up a Wordless, Rockin' Good Time on 'Heated & Treated'

As the Chefs, a former Georgia Satellite and a former Heartbreaker cook up a full platter of the tasty instrumentals on Heated & Treated.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.