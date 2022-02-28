Emmy Wildwood began a new release cycle by dropping “Desert Punk” in January. The title speaks to her character and artistry. The singer-songwriter and producer grew up in Tucson, then spent a decade cutting her teeth in Brooklyn before returning to her desert hometown. She’s very much punk—and pop, dance, and goth. It’s an authentic, eclectic combination of sounds and aesthetics that define Wildwood.

Her latest cut, “You Want Love”, begins with a provocative, pop-forward drum beat and a low synthetic hum. Wildwood slinks through its first verse with an addictive precision. Then, it explodes into a full-on metal-tinged anthem; its chorus is replete with rocking electric guitars as Wildwood turns her vocal dial up several notches. It’s another fiery and infectious track from the Tucson artist.

Thematically, it sees Wildwood navigate hardship and come out on the other side as a force for positivity. She tells PopMatters, “The message in this chapter and every chapter of what I think of as a musical romance novel is on the most basic level: you are going to get through whatever current hell you are walking through. Life is harder than you think, and you must navigate chaos minute by minute. Everyone is feeling what you feel, too, and it’s temporary, but you will have to problem-solve A LOT. You will find people who will not only love you but also understand you. Develop callouses, not callousness, and use your power for good.”

“You Want Love” releases today. It is a single from Wildwood’s LP, Legends in a Few Minds, which she describes as a “new artist to fan interactive album and musician lifestyle experience”. You can find more information on her website.