Music

A New Erasure Album Is Precisely What This Pandemic Needs

Hans Rollmann
17 Aug 2020
Photo: Phil Sharp / Courtesy of Mute Records

Cue Erasure's new album: The Neon. Music may not by itself cure our societal ills, but the virtue of superb electropop is that it helps make them seem a bit less insurmountable.

The Neon
Erasure

Mute

21 August 2020

Erasure to the rescue once more.

Stuck in lockdown, barricaded in our homes, fearful of contact with strangers, every expedition to the grocery or drug store an exercise in fear and caution, mask politics emerging as the touchstone for a world already gone to hell in a handbasket in so many ways. It's been a rough six months. And with surges re-surging, lockdowns rising and falling like the swing of a pendulum, and now election season descending upon the US (with the world looking grimly on), don't we, at last, deserve a break?

Cue Erasure's new album: The Neon. Music may not by itself cure all these ills, but the virtue of superb electropop is that it helps make them seem a bit less insurmountable. When have Erasure not been around to help us through the dark times? With hundreds of songs and 18 studio albums spanning a 35-year career, Erasure are like a sort of fairy godmother of electronic pop, always emerging during the dark moments of our lives to brighten things up with cheery beats and hopeful energy.

There is a steady constancy to their work, a faith in the sustaining strength of electronic pop music to bridge the ebbs and flows of more than three decades' worth of change. It's no exaggeration to say that the past 50 years have seen some of the greatest turbulence in human history. Most of the technologies a band like Erasure uses today to produce and promote their music were not even dreamt of when they first started making tunes. So when a group can navigate these shifts – social and technological alike – and pop out a new album as vibrant as any from the past three and a half decades, it means something special. Despite all his other projects and records, keyboardist Vince Clarke is never bereft of new ideas, still able to ensnare listeners in a web of irresistible synth magic. Singer Andy Bell, meanwhile, can dominate stage and screen alike with his irrepressible presence, hip replacements be damned.

The knowledge this dynamic duo are still hitting the studio for us means something, at times like this above all. Sometimes our creative idols leave us wanting, gaping in confusion rather than awe. A treasured death-metal band goes acoustic; a favorite goth outfit turns 'dark country'; millionaire pop stars take to their bathtubs on Instagram or call for general strikes and revolution. But through it all, Erasure remain our constants, ready to emerge in a halo-like spotlight over our shoulder and say, "What odds? Let's dance!"

That is not to say they lack innovation. Both Clarke and Bell are creative as heck, not just in Erasure but in their other projects spanning the years as well (Clarke: Depeche Mode, Yazoo, soundscapes and soundtracks, remixes, collaborations and more; Bell: solo projects, stage performances, theatre, soundtracks, and more). But there is a virtue to Erasure's constancy. It's because neither member has anything to prove – they've proven it, over and over again – that Erasure present as a stolid and reliable fixture of the airwaves and the dancefloors, not to mention the private hearts of listeners around the world.

"I hear the beat bop through my brain" begins the new album's first single "Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)". The familiar warm shower of buoyant electronic beats evokes all the power of those dancefloors currently denied us (check out the video). "Nerves of Steel" slides in subtly, low throbbing electronic rhythms wrapping the listener in an embrace as Bell sings comfort and reassurance: "Are you gonna make your way back here? Who rattled your cage?" The fairy electro-godmother sings soothingly, reminding us we haven't been abandoned. There's a video for this track too, which director Brad Hammer noted was pieced together "quarantine style, but all the queens turned it!" "Fallen Angel" is likewise reassuring, rhythmically as well as lyrically, with Bell gently urging us on to a warm bed of Clark's haunting synth work: "I had to change my ways…Fly like a fallen angel…I tried all of the things that give me love…"

There's a particularly queer comfort to Erasure's lyrics, underscoring the individual's need for (and capacity to) change, to hold themselves to account and take charge of rising above their barriers, while drawing solace in the knowledge of a community waiting to support us when we take the initiative. "There is no man that is an island…Climb down off of your horse, your kingdom to survey…" sings Bell in "Fallen Angel".

"No Point in Tripping" returns us to the dancefloor, with piercing beats clapping off the echoing synth rhythms in the background. "Shot a Satellite" follows a similar course, Bell perpetually kicking off with a voice every bit as robust, aspirational, and reassuring as when they first hit the studio over three decades ago. "Tower of Love" is a more emotional anthem, opening with a tremulous piano backed by subtle synth harmonies. "New Horizons" is another slow track, also backed by piano, and showcasing Bell's emotional balladry: "We will live to love again." "Diamond Lies" and "Careful What I Try to Do" return to electronic form with a quirky, buoyant boppiness. The album concludes with perhaps the most beautifully felt track of the album: "Kid You're Not Alone", which evokes the best of 1980s redemptive electronic ballads, injecting forgiveness, hope, and optimism all in one warm, slow-beat embrace.

"We'll come around and find our way through darkness, guided by the stars," sings Bell. Yes, we will, thanks to Erasure -- those most sparkling stars of all.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
synthpop electropop dance pop dance pop mute records music review erasure
9


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Books

Manga 'The Sky Is Blue with a Single Cloud' Is a Superb Collection of Kuniko Tsurita's Works

The late manga artist Kuniko Tsurita's works virtually demand repeat readings: initially cryptic, always compelling, inviting the reader to try again, and offering new suggestions and meanings with each read.

Music

Neu!'s Michael Rother Talks About Experimentation and Chance

Neu!'s Michael Rother reflects on the creative environment of lockdown, the struggles of playing experimental krautrock, and the collective beauty of live performance.

Music

A Guide to the Birdsong of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean

Culture and nature are beautifully inseparable in the second volume of the environmentally-conscious A Guide to the Birdsong series.

Music

The Deep and Distant Roots of the Ska-Punk Hybrid

Many only recognize ska-punk as a fad of 1990s US pop music, but its emanation and roots run much deeper and spread far wider than one may think.

Music

Less Bells Offer Poignant Post-Classical Ruminations on 'Mourning Jewelry'

Less Bells' Mourning Jewelry is not light music in the sense of weight, but it might be light in the sense of brightness or contrast. It's an engaging little series of tropes about loss and processes of grieving.

Music

A New Erasure Album Is Precisely What This Pandemic Needs

Cue Erasure's new album: The Neon. Music may not by itself cure our societal ills, but the virtue of superb electropop is that it helps make them seem a bit less insurmountable.

Music

Cajun Popsters Sweet Crude Get Deep and Emotional with "Impuissance" (premiere)

Cajun popsters Sweet Crude share a new video for "Impuissance" featuring the stirring vocals of Alexis Marceaux and celebrating the intersection of tradition and innovation.

Books

Zadie Smith's 'Intimations' Essays Pandemic With Erudite Wit and Compassion

Zadie Smith's Intimations is an essay collection of gleaming, wry, and crisp prose that wears its erudition lightly but takes flight on both everyday and lofty matters.

Music

Phil Elverum Sings His Memoir on 'Microphones in 2020'

On his first studio album under the Microphones moniker since 2003, Phil Elverum shows he has been recording the same song since he was a teenager in the mid-1990s. Microphones in 2020 might be his apex as a songwriter.

Music

Washed Out's 'Purple Noon' Supplies Reassurance and Comfort

Washed Out's Purple Noon makes an argument against cynicism simply by existing and sounding as good as it does.

Music

'Eight Gates' Is Jason Molina's Stark, Haunting, Posthumous Artistic Statement

The ten songs on Eight Gates from the late Jason Molina are fascinating, despite – or perhaps because of – their raw, unfinished feel.

Film

Apocalypse '45 Uses Gloriously Restored Footage to Reveal the Ugliest Side of Our Nature

Erik Nelson's gorgeously restored Pacific War color footage in Apocalypse '45 makes a dramatic backdrop for his revealing interviews with veterans who survived the brutality of "a war without mercy".

Music

12 Brilliant Recent Jazz Albums That Shouldn't Be Missed

There is so much wonderful creative music these days that even an apartment-bound critic misses too much of it. Here is jazz from the last 18 months that shouldn't be missed.

Music

Blues Legend Bobby Rush Reinvigorates the Classic "Dust My Broom" (premiere)

Still going strong at 86, blues legend Bobby Rush presents "Dust My Broom" from an upcoming salute to Mississippi blues history, Rawer Than Raw, rendered in his inimitable style.

Music

Folk Rock's the Brevet Give a Glimmer of Hope With "Blue Coast" (premiere)

Dreamy bits of sunshine find their way through the clouds of dreams dashed and lives on the brink of despair on "Blue Coast" from soulful rockers the Brevet.

Music

Michael McArthur's "How to Fall in Love" Isn't a Roadmap (premiere)

In tune with classic 1970s folk, Michael McArthur weaves a spellbinding tale of personal growth and hope for the future with "How to Fall in Love".

Film

Greta Gerwig's Adaptation of Loneliness in Louisa May Alcott's 'Little Women'

Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women strays from the dominating theme of existential loneliness.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.