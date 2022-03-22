Erisy Watt’s “Nowhere Fast” meshes retro pop influences with an indie-folk base. It’s a natural evolution from the Portland singer-songwriter’s rootsier sound with a nostalgic, fun-loving music video. Directed by Hannah Clark with hair, makeup, and wardrobe by Crystal Tuliszewski, the video sets Watt in a chic 1960s-style setting. It’s altogether restless, jangly pop. Watt’s sweet croon defines the tune, navigating a driving arrangement with groove and poise.

“Nowhere Fast” is the latest single from Erisy Watt‘s upcoming album, Eyes Like the Ocean. The album calls out to nature, with Watt looking to the earth and sky for answers. At first, it recalls contemporaries like Haley Heynderickx (I Need to Start a Garden) but is steeped in Watt’s unique experiences. A troubadour at heart, the expanse acknowledged in Eyes Like the Ocean recalls her European tour taken on foot with a banjo on her back or her travels in Nepal, Thailand, or Hawaii. Watt’s explorative heart meets a meditative soul as an adult woman ruminating on peace. This loops around into the honest, sleepless drive of “Nowhere Fast”.

Erisy Watt’s Eyes Like the Ocean is out on 1 April via American Standard Time. It was recorded live-to-tape and produced by Y La Bamba’s Ryan Oxford.