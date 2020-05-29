Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Esperanza Spalding and Fred Hersch Are 'Live at the Village Vanguard' to Raise Money for Musicians

Steve Horowitz
29 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist via Bandcamp

Esperanza Spalding and Fred Hersch release a live recording from a 2018 show to raise money for a good cause: other jazz musicians.

Live at the Village Vanguard- Rough Mix
Esperanza Spalding and Fred Hersch

Bandcamp

29 May 2020

Esperanza Spalding felt stressed the nights she and Fred Hersch were performing at the Village Vanguard in New York City. That was during 19-21 October 2018, well before the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to the promotional materials, the four-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist/bassist/composer said she was struggling with family issues, work (she was beginning a teaching position at Harvard University), and artistic concerns. She and saxophonist Wayne Shorter were writing an opera.

"I was miserable every day when I got to the Vanguard, so I had to decide to plug into the capacity for this music to heal. I wanted to emanate something positive even though I was feeling so horrible," Spalding wrote. Meanwhile, 15-time Grammy nominee pianist Hersch felt even worse. His body ached, and he had to use crutches to walk. He was scheduled for hip replacement surgery right after the shows. Like Spalding, he used the occasion as a way of controlling his pain and transforming it into joy. Creative artists can do this and lift the spirits of those around them.

Spalding and Hersch have decided to take their act one step further. They are releasing a five-song EP from the session to benefit musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The release, Live at the Village Vanguard, will raise funds for the Jazz Foundation of America and be available exclusively through Bandcamp only through the month of June. The duo know that the current situation has been a tough one for jazz musicians as tours and performances have been canceled with no clearly defined resolution in sight.

The recordings feature a live mix with no edits, with audience applause and the performers' ad-libs presented as they happened. Spalding interacts with the crowd, charmingly poking fun at the datedness of the language of the Gershwins' "But Not for Me" (re: "heigh-ho", "alackaday") and comically addressing the sexism (and secret feminism) of Neal Hefti and Bobby Troup's "Girl Talk". She usually sings the lyrics straight before launching into scatting. Hersch frequently takes off instrumentally and extemporizes from the very beginning or right after Spalding has stopped singing the introductory verse. That makes the material consistently fresh.

The two musicians frequently go off on tangents, taking long solos as a way of prodding each other to improvise continuously before getting back to the main theme. That works especially well on Hersch's original song in tribute to Thelonious Monk, "Dream of Monk" and Brazilian composer Egberto Gismonti's "Loro". It doesn't matter who begins a song, whether it is Spalding's singing or Hersch's riffing, the two are dynamically connected to each other's vibe. There is a pleasant fearlessness to the whole affair. No one seems concerned about hitting a sour note or heading in the wrong direction. This would be impossible because all avenues are imaginatively open. The pair rely on their wits and musical intelligence to always inventively move forward.

Live at the Village Vanguard provides evidence of two artists having a good time in front of a friendly, intimate audience. At one point, Spalding even says, "god bless you" in response to someone in the crowd who sneezed. There's something light-hearted about the gig despite the intensity of the performances. This new release raises money for a good cause, which seems appropriate to the show's original ambiance. It's only available until the end of June, so get it while you can.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
fred hersch jazz jazz fusion music review esperanza spalding
8
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

'Modern' Is the Pinnacle of Post-Comeback Buzzcocks' Records

Presented as part of the new Buzzcocks' box-set, Sell You Everything, Modern showed a band that wasn't interested in just repeating itself or playing to nostalgia.

Music

​Nearly 50 and Nearly Unplugged: 'ChangesNowBowie' Is a Glimpse Into a Brilliant Mind

Nine tracks, recorded by the BBC in 1996 show David Bowie in a relaxed and playful mood. ChangesNowBowie is a glimpse into a brilliant mind.

Music

Reaching for the Sky: An Interview with Singer-Songwriter Bruce Sudano

How did Bruce Sudano become a superhero? PopMatters has the answer as Sudano celebrates the release of Spirals and reflects on his career from Brooklyn Dreams to Broadway.

Music

Inventions Conjure Mystery and Hope with the Intensely Creative 'Continuous Portrait'

Instrumental duo Matthew Robert Cooper (Eluvium) and Mark T. Smith (Explosions in the Sky) release their first album in five years as Inventions. Continuous Portrait is both sonically thrilling and oddly soothing.

Music

Esperanza Spalding and Fred Hersch Are 'Live at the Village Vanguard' to Raise Money for Musicians

Esperanza Spalding and Fred Hersch release a live recording from a 2018 show to raise money for a good cause: other jazz musicians.

Music

Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' Hides Its True Intentions Behind Dancefloor Exuberance

Lady Gaga's Chromatica is the most lively and consistent record she's made since Born This Way, embracing everything great about her dance-pop early days and giving it a fresh twist.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Street Art As Sprayed Solidarity: Global Corona Graffiti

COVID-19-related street art functions as a vehicle for political critique and social engagement. It offers a form of global solidarity in a time of crisis.

Music

Gretchen Peters Honors Mickey Newbury With "The Sailor" and New Album (premiere + interview)

Gretchen Peters' latest album, The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury, celebrates one of American songwriting's most underappreciated artists. Hear Peters' new single "The Sailor" as she talks about her latest project.

Music

Okkyung Lee Goes From Classical to Noise on the Stellar 'Yeo-Neun'

Cellist Okkyung Lee walks a fine line between classical and noise on the splendid, minimalist excursion Yeo-Neun.

Film

Alastair Sim: A Very English Character Actor Genius

Alastair Sim belongs to those character actors sometimes accused of "hamming it up" because they work at such a high level of internal and external technique that they can't help standing out.

Music

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers Head "Underwater" in New Video (premiere)

Celebrating the first anniversary of Paper Castle, folksy poppers Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers release an uplifting new video for opening track, "Underwater".

Music

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's New LP Is Lacking in Songcraft but Rich in Texture

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's The Mosaic of Transformation is a slightly uneven listen. It generally transcends the tropes of its genre, but occasionally substitutes substance for style.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.